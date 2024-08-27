 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Yacht Charter
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2024
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
21
August 2024
3130292827

Follow on Google News

YCN Miami Announces Exclusive Management of the 100ft Princess Super Fly Bridge Yacht "Monopoly"

YCN Miami, a premier luxury yacht charter management company, is excited to announce the exclusive management of the 100ft Princess Super Fly Bridge yacht, aptly named "Monopoly".
By:
 
MIAMI - Aug. 29, 2024 - PRLog -- YCN Miami, a premier luxury yacht charter management company, is excited to announce the exclusive management of the 100ft Princess Super Fly Bridge yacht, aptly named "Monopoly". This partnership reinforces YCN Miami's dedication to providing unparalleled yachting experiences for its distinguished clientele.

The Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" stands as a testament to luxury, innovation, and state-of-the-art design. Boasting expansive interiors, sophisticated style, and advanced technology, this superyacht promises an unrivaled experience on the open water. The Super Fly Bridge's open-plan layout is designed to meet the most discerning tastes, offering guests an extraordinary sense of space and opulence.

Key Features of the Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly":
  • Accommodations: 5 spacious suites to host 10 guests
  • Interior Design: Contemporary elegance with customizable spaces
  • Amenities: Jacuzzi, water slide, dinghy, jet ski, floating island, state-of-the-art entertainment systems, spacious upper deck, fully equipped galley
  • Unique features: Zero speed stabilizers, enhanced water maker, tropical a/c, monopoly game theme, same interior size as a 120ft yacht
  • Performance: Twin MAN V12 engines for superior power and performance
"We are thrilled to take the lead of such a distinguished yacht as the Princess Super Fly Bridge 'Monopoly,'" said Laurent Ruben, CEO of YCN Miami. "This yacht embodies the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and performance, making it an ideal addition to our fleet. Our team will provide an exceptional experience for all guests aboard 'Monopoly,' ensuring that every voyage will be unforgettable."

Marc Menowitz, owner of "Monopoly," shared his excitement: "Choosing YCN Miami for the management of 'Monopoly' was an easy decision. Their reputation for excellence in the luxury yacht industry is unmatched, and I am confident that with their expertise, 'Monopoly' will offer guests a yachting experience unlike any other."

The Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" is available, starting from today, for exclusive Day and Term charters through YCN Miami, offering guests the opportunity to explore the world's most beautiful destinations in ultimate style and luxury. Whether cruising through South Florida or navigating the Caribbeans, "Monopoly" promises an unparalleled yachting experience.

For more information about the Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" or to book a charter, please visit www.ycn.miami or contact YCN Miami at (305) 993-9352.

About YCN Miami
YCN Miami offers premier yacht charters in Miami, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas. With a fleet of over 10 luxury yachts ranging from 45ft to 125ft, we cater to all preferences, ensuring an unforgettable experience on the water.

Media Contact
YCN Miami - PR Team | Phone: (305) 993-9352 | Website: www.ycn.miami | Email: contact@ycn.miami

Contact
Laurent Ruben
***@ycn.miami
8186404505
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@ycn.miami Email Verified
Tags:Yacht Charter
Industry:Tourism
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Aug 29, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share