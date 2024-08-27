Follow on Google News
YCN Miami Announces Exclusive Management of the 100ft Princess Super Fly Bridge Yacht "Monopoly"
YCN Miami, a premier luxury yacht charter management company, is excited to announce the exclusive management of the 100ft Princess Super Fly Bridge yacht, aptly named "Monopoly".
By: YCN Miami
The Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" stands as a testament to luxury, innovation, and state-of-the-
Key Features of the Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly":
Marc Menowitz, owner of "Monopoly," shared his excitement: "Choosing YCN Miami for the management of 'Monopoly' was an easy decision. Their reputation for excellence in the luxury yacht industry is unmatched, and I am confident that with their expertise, 'Monopoly' will offer guests a yachting experience unlike any other."
The Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" is available, starting from today, for exclusive Day and Term charters through YCN Miami, offering guests the opportunity to explore the world's most beautiful destinations in ultimate style and luxury. Whether cruising through South Florida or navigating the Caribbeans, "Monopoly" promises an unparalleled yachting experience.
For more information about the Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" or to book a charter, please visit www.ycn.miami or contact YCN Miami at (305) 993-9352.
About YCN Miami
YCN Miami offers premier yacht charters in Miami, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas. With a fleet of over 10 luxury yachts ranging from 45ft to 125ft, we cater to all preferences, ensuring an unforgettable experience on the water.
Media Contact
YCN Miami - PR Team | Phone: (305) 993-9352 | Website: www.ycn.miami | Email: contact@ycn.miami
Contact
Laurent Ruben
***@ycn.miami
8186404505
