YCN Miami Announces Exclusive Management of the 100ft Princess Super Fly Bridge Yacht "Monopoly"

YCN Miami, a premier luxury yacht charter management company, is excited to announce the exclusive management of the 100ft Princess Super Fly Bridge yacht, aptly named "Monopoly".

Accommodations : 5 spacious suites to host 10 guests

: 5 spacious suites to host 10 guests Interior Design : Contemporary elegance with customizable spaces

: Contemporary elegance with customizable spaces Amenities : Jacuzzi, water slide, dinghy, jet ski, floating island, state-of-the- art entertainment systems, spacious upper deck, fully equipped galley

: Jacuzzi, water slide, dinghy, jet ski, floating island, state-of-the- art entertainment systems, spacious upper deck, fully equipped galley Unique features : Zero speed stabilizers, enhanced water maker, tropical a/c, monopoly game theme, same interior size as a 120ft yacht

: Zero speed stabilizers, enhanced water maker, tropical a/c, monopoly game theme, same interior size as a 120ft yacht Performance: Twin MAN V12 engines for superior power and performance

-- YCN Miami, a premier luxury yacht charter management company, is excited to announce the exclusive management of the 100ft Princess Super Fly Bridge yacht, aptly named "". This partnership reinforces YCN Miami's dedication to providing unparalleled yachting experiences for its distinguished clientele.The Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" stands as a testament to luxury, innovation, and state-of-the-art design. Boasting expansive interiors, sophisticated style, and advanced technology, this superyacht promises an unrivaled experience on the open water. The Super Fly Bridge's open-plan layout is designed to meet the most discerning tastes, offering guests an extraordinary sense of space and opulence.Key Features of the Princess Super Fly Bridge"We are thrilled to take the lead of such a distinguished yacht as the Princess Super Fly Bridge 'Monopoly,'"said Laurent Ruben, CEO of YCN Miami. "This yacht embodies the perfect combination of luxury, comfort, and performance, making it an ideal addition to our fleet. Our team will provide an exceptional experience for all guests aboard 'Monopoly,' ensuring that every voyage will be unforgettable."Marc Menowitz, owner of "Monopoly," shared his excitement: "Choosing YCN Miami for the management of 'Monopoly' was an easy decision. Their reputation for excellence in the luxury yacht industry is unmatched, and I am confident that with their expertise, 'Monopoly' will offer guests a yachting experience unlike any other."The Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" is available, starting from today, for exclusive Day and Term charters through YCN Miami, offering guests the opportunity to explore the world's most beautiful destinations in ultimate style and luxury. Whether cruising through South Florida or navigating the Caribbeans, "Monopoly" promises an unparalleled yachting experience.For more information about the Princess Super Fly Bridge "Monopoly" or to book a charter, please visit www.ycn.miami or contact YCN Miami at (305) 993-9352.YCN Miami offers premier yacht charters in Miami, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas. With a fleet of over 10 luxury yachts ranging from 45ft to 125ft, we cater to all preferences, ensuring an unforgettable experience on the water.YCN Miami - PR Team | Phone: (305) 993-9352 | Website: www.ycn.miami | Email: contact@ycn.miami