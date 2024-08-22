Follow on Google News
SF Black Film Fest & The Oakland Int'l Film Fest Welcome Int'l Award-winning Dir. Jean-Pierre Bekolo
San Francisco Black Film Festival and The Oakland International Film Festival Welcome International Award-winning Filmmaker, Cameroonian Director Jean-Pierre Bekolo as Discordia Hosts Roxie Screening Monday, August 26, 2024.
The San Francisco Black Film Festival and the Oakland International Film Festival salute the upcoming screening of internationally acclaimed filmmaker Jean-Pierre Bekolo's work at the historic Roxie Theater on Monday, August 26, 2024. This event is brought to the Bay Area by the collaborative efforts of Gia Rigoli and Vero Kompalic of Discordia and U.C. Berkeley PhD Film Candidate Jonathan Mackris.
Bekolo, who first gained international recognition at the Cannes International Film Festival in the '90s, includes the Bay Area as part of his U.S. tour, which has featured prestigious stops this year at institutions such as Harvard, the University of Rochester, MIT, and UCLA. The tour showcases restorations of his most influential films, celebrating a career that has redefined African cinema.
"It has been quite a few years since I have visited the Bay Area and I'm thrilled, thankful and honored that Discordia along with Jonathan have brought me to one of the most intellectually stimulating areas in the world," said Jean Pierre Bekolo. "I could not ask for more than to be welcomed by the Oakland International Film Festival and the San Francisco Film Festival. Thank you."
"Bringing Jean-Pierre Bekolo's unique style to the Bay Area aligns perfectly with the Oakland International Film Festival's mission to highlight diverse voices in cinema from around the world," said David Roach, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Oakland International Film Festival. "As we prepare for our festival from September 12th to 22nd, this event sets the stage for the kind of impactful storytelling our audiences expect, creating dialogues that challenge and change society."
Cree Ray, Executive Director of the San Francisco Black Film Festival, echoed Roach's sentiments: "Mr. Bekolo's work and his upcoming appearance are in alignment with our mission to celebrate African American cinema and the African Cultural Diaspora, showcasing a diverse collection of films from multicultural emerging and established filmmakers. We are pleased to share this event with our friends and supporters."
The evening at the Roxie Theatre will feature screenings of two of Bekolo's films: "Aristotle's Plot" (1996) and "The Bloodettes" (2005). Both films highlight Bekolo's innovative approach to cinema, blending social and political commentary. With fifty percent of the world's largest populations voting this year, Bekolo's work still speaks volumes. "Aristotle's Plot," commissioned by the British Film Institute as part of its "Century of Cinema" series, is a comedic exploration of the struggles facing African filmmaking in the 1990s. Meanwhile, "The Bloodettes" delves into Afro-futurism, presenting a futuristic Cameroon where two women use ancient rituals to fight against corruption and exploitation.
The screening of "Aristotle's Plot" will be followed by a Q&A session with Jean-Pierre Bekolo, moderated by Osarugue Otebele, a U.C. Berkeley PhD Film Candidate. This event offers a rare opportunity for Bay Area audiences to engage directly with a filmmaker who continues to push the boundaries of African and global cinema.
Robin Bates, San Francisco-based author, Founder and Executive Director of Maison Noire Américaine
In Other Film-Related News:
The Oakland International Film Festival, running from September 12-22nd, will open at the historic Grand Lake Theater with Evan Jackson Leong's documentary, "The Bridge." This film chronicles the challenges and triumphs of a community-focused bank in Los Angeles that sought to overcome racial and economic barriers fifty years ago.
The San Francisco Black Film Festival will also soon partner with the Roxie Theater for an upcoming screening. Additionally, the festival will collaborate once again with Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema for its 21st Season on September 5th, 6th, 7th and 26th, showcasing a selection of films that celebrate diverse narratives.
For more information and to purchase tickets for the Roxie screenings; For "Aristotle's Plot" (English) at 6:00 p.m. visit: https://roxie.com/
Click here for the 8:30 p.m. screening of "The Bloodettes" (French with English Subtitles) https://roxie.com/
For details about the Oakland International Film Festival, visit oiff.org (https://www.oiff.org/)
For information about the San Francisco Black Film Festival, visit sfbff.org (https://www.sfbff.org/)
