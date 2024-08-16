 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Homeless
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2024
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
22212019181716

Follow on Google News

BREAKING: LA Sued for Failing to Control Homeless Encampments

By: American Freedom Law Center
 
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 20, 2024 - PRLog -- Today, the American Freedom Law Center (AFLC) filed a class action federal complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California alleging that the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Department have both allowed and created conditions effectively taking private property in violation of the Takings Clause of the U.S. Constitution and for creating public nuisances.

The thrust of the claims on behalf of AFLC's client, Adom Ratner-Stauber, a substantial property owner-manager, is that the City and police department have failed to control homelessness and that the homeless encampments occupying his property and surrounding properties have caused, and continue to cause, significant property damage and financial loss.

Examples of the City's failure to police homelessness as set forth in the complaint include the following:
  • The City allows homeless individuals with motor homes, tents, garbage, and other items constantly to impair, and frequently to completely block, the free flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic to his property.
  • The City allows homeless individuals with their encampments, motor homes, trash and other items predominately, and at times entirely, to block access to his property.
  • The City allows homeless individuals—members of the public—to freely access his private property.
  • The City allows homeless individuals to break into his property at night to destroy the property and dump trash and other filth on his private property.
  • The City allows homeless individuals to steal water and electricity from his properties and the City poles supplying electricity to the properties.  One such theft of electricity caused a motor home to catch on fire, which then spread to his property and burned down a tree.
  • Mr. Ratner-Stauber had to expend considerable funds to build blockades to prevent sewage and other filth from flowing into his property from the nearby homeless encampments during rainstorms.
  • Mr. Ratner-Stauber has contacted the City about these issues numerous times, yet the City allows homeless individuals to continue to access his private property, block access to his private property, and severely impair access to his private property.
  • All of this diminishes the value of the property and decreases the income derived from the property as he has had to offer reduced rents, and he continues to struggle to gain or retain tenants.

David Yerushalmi, Senior Counsel and Co-Founder of AFLC noted:

"This class action lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Department will be a first of its kind and a model for future litigation to force progressive cities in California, Washington state, and Oregon to actually provide for the health, safety, and property rights of their respective law-abiding property owners.  For years, progressive city administrations have simply thrown their law-abiding residents to the wolves."

AFLC Senior Counsel and Co-Founder Robert Muise explained:

"This is not a lawsuit against the unfortunates who find themselves homeless.  Nor is it a lawsuit to force the City of Los Angeles to solve all of the homelessness and crime problems that its policies have wrecked upon its residents.  Rather, it is a lawsuit to proclaim that the City has a duty to provide property owners with the right to access and enjoy their property without threat of criminal violence and the risks attendant to policing their own property – duties that are properly the responsibility of government."

________

The American Freedom Law Center is a Judeo-Christian law firm that fights for faith and freedom.  It accomplishes its mission through litigation, public policy initiatives, and related activities.  It does not charge for its services.  The Law Center is supported by contributions from individuals, corporations, and foundations, and is recognized by the IRS as a section 501(c)(3) organization.  As a result, donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.  You can support our important work at https://www.americanfreedomlawcenter.org.

Contact
David Yerushalmi
info@americanfreedomlawcenter.org
End
Source:American Freedom Law Center
Email:***@americanfreedomlawcenter.org Email Verified
Tags:Homeless
Industry:Legal
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Freedom Law Center, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Aug 20, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share