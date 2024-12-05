Follow on Google News
Breaking: Federal Court Says City Of Los Angeles Must Answer Homelessness Lawsuit
By: American Freedom Law Center
The thrust of the claims on behalf of AFLC's client, Adom Ratner-Stauber, a substantial property owner-manager, is that the City and its police department have failed to control homelessness and have engaged in a practice and policy of moving homeless encampments from public property, like freeway underpasses and wealthy neighborhoods, to less-favored "out-of-public-
Examples of the City's shuttle/relocation policy as set forth in the complaint include the following:
David Yerushalmi, Senior Counsel and Co-Founder of AFLC noted:
"This class action lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Police Department is a first of its kind and a model for future litigation to force progressive cities in California, Washington state, and Oregon to actually provide for the health, safety, and property rights of their respective law-abiding property owners. For years, progressive city administrations have simply thrown their law-abiding residents to the wolves."
AFLC Senior Counsel and Co-Founder Robert Muise explained:
"This is not a lawsuit against the unfortunates who find themselves homeless. Nor is it a lawsuit to force the City of Los Angeles to solve all of the homelessness and crime problems that its policies have wrecked upon its residents. Rather, it is a lawsuit to proclaim that the City has a duty to provide property owners with the right to access and enjoy their property without threat of criminal violence and the risks attendant to policing their own property – duties that are properly the responsibility of government."
The American Freedom Law Center is a Judeo-Christian law firm that fights for faith and freedom. It accomplishes its mission through litigation, public policy initiatives, and related activities. It does not charge for its services. The Law Center is supported by contributions from individuals, corporations, and foundations, and is recognized by the IRS as a section 501(c)(3) organization. As a result, donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. You can support our important work at: http://www.americanfreedomlawcenter.org.
