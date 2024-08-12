 

Nancy Sanchez releases new album titled "Mexican American Novio"

Sanchez's latest release reimagines some of her most popular songs with a new band of all-star musicians "Nancy surrenders to fusion and protest without abandoning her Mexican essence."—Los Angeles Times
By:
 
 
Mexican American Novio
Mexican American Novio
LOS ANGELES - Aug. 16, 2024 - PRLog -- Bilingual singer-songwriter Nancy Sanchez has released her fourth full-length album, Mexican American Novio that showcases her powerhouse vocal, songwriting, and vihuela skills.

Sanchez reimagines some of her most popular songs on the album and adds several previously unreleased tracks that give listeners a glimpse at her new live band sound. A product of her artistic versatility, Mexican American Novio's seamless fusion of genres including cumbia, jazz and mariachi keep listeners bopping along from beginning to end.

Musical director Jonathan Montes assembled a hot lineup of touring and studio musicians that created vibrant live versions of her most beloved songs. Five of the album's six songs were written by Sanchez herself, and each of the album's songs include music videos that are available on YouTube.

Mexican American Novio is now available on streaming platforms.

TRACKLIST

1. La Bikina
2. Mexican American Novio
3. You Are
4. Sentimental Journey
5. No Siento Nada
6. Money Pa' La Fiesta

MUSICIANS

Nancy Sanchez – Vocals, Vihuela
JD Perez – Drums, Percussion
Jonathan Montes – Keyboard
Justo Almario – Saxophone
Hugo Vera – Electric Bass
Randy Garcia – Trombone
Raymond Montiero – Trumpet

CREDITS

Connor Schultze – Recording Engineer
Robert Carranza – Mixing Engineer

ABOUT NANCY SANCHEZ

Nancy Sanchez is a Mexican-American songwriter and performer. She is also an award-winning vocalist. Born in Toluca Mexico, then making her home in the United States as a young girl, her music is a reflection of two cultures. You will hear elements of Mexican Folkloric, Latin Alternative, Pop & Jazz in her live set.

Nancy clearly remembers growing up in a home where she was exposed to a mix of Mexican and Mexican-American artists, including Los Lobos, Richie Valens, Linda Ronstadt, Lalo Guerrero, Los Bukis, Juan Gabriel and many more. All of these influences exposed Nancy to the possibilities of songs centered on the Mexican-American experience.

Nancy Sanchez Highlights:
  • Nancy Sanchez is a featured artist in the season 2 finale of the NETFLIX series The Lincoln Lawyer
  • Nancy Sanchez was a featured artist at the 2023 BMI Awards and the 2022 Latin Grammys BMI/Amazon Prime Showcase as one of BMI's original Las Compositoras songwriting team.
  • Nancy Sanchez was a songwriter in the most recent 2023 Universal Music Publishing Writers Camp for film and television.
  • In 2021, Nancy toured with Multiple Grammy winning groups Los Lobos and Ozomatli.
  • In October 2021, Nancy Sanchez was featuring as an Opening Night Performer at FIMPRO 2021 Music Conference in Guadalajara, Mexico.
  • Nancy's full-length album La Gran Civilización was selected to the BEST of 2020, top 10 songs of 2020 by NPR's Alt.Latino.
  • "The Kids Are Still in Cages" song from Nancy's SAY SOMETHING EP was featured in Amy Goodman's Democracy Now. (2020)
  • Nancy Sanchez had several songs included in the STARZ original series Vida by show creator Tanya Saracho. Original songs included: "Domingo Siete," "American Novio," and "Noches de Amor." She also provided a special guest live performance role in the season 3 finale.
  • Nancy Sanchez was a featured artist on Spectrum News 1 SoCal in 2021: "Singer-Songwriter Brings Attention to Social Issues."

Follow Nancy Sanchez:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nancysanchezmusica/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nancysanchezmusic/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nancysanchezmusic

Mariluz Gonzalez
***@vesperpublicrelations.com
Vesper Public Relations
