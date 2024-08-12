Follow on Google News
Nancy Sanchez releases new album titled "Mexican American Novio"
Sanchez's latest release reimagines some of her most popular songs with a new band of all-star musicians "Nancy surrenders to fusion and protest without abandoning her Mexican essence."—Los Angeles Times
Sanchez reimagines some of her most popular songs on the album and adds several previously unreleased tracks that give listeners a glimpse at her new live band sound. A product of her artistic versatility, Mexican American Novio's seamless fusion of genres including cumbia, jazz and mariachi keep listeners bopping along from beginning to end.
Musical director Jonathan Montes assembled a hot lineup of touring and studio musicians that created vibrant live versions of her most beloved songs. Five of the album's six songs were written by Sanchez herself, and each of the album's songs include music videos that are available on YouTube.
Mexican American Novio is now available on streaming platforms.
TRACKLIST
1. La Bikina
2. Mexican American Novio
3. You Are
4. Sentimental Journey
5. No Siento Nada
6. Money Pa' La Fiesta
MUSICIANS
Nancy Sanchez – Vocals, Vihuela
JD Perez – Drums, Percussion
Jonathan Montes – Keyboard
Justo Almario – Saxophone
Hugo Vera – Electric Bass
Randy Garcia – Trombone
Raymond Montiero – Trumpet
CREDITS
Connor Schultze – Recording Engineer
Robert Carranza – Mixing Engineer
ABOUT NANCY SANCHEZ
Nancy Sanchez is a Mexican-American songwriter and performer. She is also an award-winning vocalist. Born in Toluca Mexico, then making her home in the United States as a young girl, her music is a reflection of two cultures. You will hear elements of Mexican Folkloric, Latin Alternative, Pop & Jazz in her live set.
Nancy clearly remembers growing up in a home where she was exposed to a mix of Mexican and Mexican-American artists, including Los Lobos, Richie Valens, Linda Ronstadt, Lalo Guerrero, Los Bukis, Juan Gabriel and many more. All of these influences exposed Nancy to the possibilities of songs centered on the Mexican-American experience.
Nancy Sanchez Highlights:
