Join Us for the 2024 Builders of Africa's Future Pitch Event
Showcasing Sixteen Innovative African Startups to a Global Audience of Investors.
On Thursday, August 22, the African Diaspora Network (ADN) will host its seventh annual virtual pitch day event for sixteen grassroots African entrepreneurs participating in the 2024 Builders of Africa's Future (BAF (https://africandiasporanetwork.org/
Builders of Africa's Future is an enterprise accelerator organized by ADN in partnership with the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation and the US African Development Foundation (USADF). The African Management Institute provides training.
The seventh cohort's program began on June 13, 2024, with enterprise training, mentorship, and capacity-building phases leading up to the August 22 pitch day. This year's cohort represents various African countries, showcasing diversity in agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, fintech, and education. Click here to read more about the 2024 cohort (https://africandiasporanetwork.org/
As we approach the seventh annual Builders of Africa's Future (BAF) Pitch Day event, the impact of local innovators is more apparent than ever. 'These founders are innovating to elevate local communities,' says Almaz Negash, CEO and Founder of The African Diaspora Network. 'The potential to make a profound impact is immense, and this event represents a unique opportunity for investors to dive deep into the heart of African entrepreneurship, discovering incredible, often overlooked, homegrown enterprises ready for investment.'
In line with this vision, Travis Adkins, President and CEO of USADF, expressed pride in continuing support for the BAF program. 'We are proud to contribute supporting ADN's Builders of Africa's Future program,' he notes. 'Partnering with ADN helps USADF advance our mission of empowering African entrepreneurs, and it is particularly rewarding to see the continued engagement of the African Diaspora in the United States through such programs.'
Echoing this sentiment, Sr. Jane Wakahiu, Associate Vice President of Program Operations and Head of Catholic Sisters at the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, highlights the significance of this year's cohort. 'We are excited to see Catholic Sisters stand out among the exceptional entrepreneurs in this year's BAF cohort,' she remarks. 'The BAF program not only showcases the potential of African entrepreneurs but also recognizes the vital role Catholic Sisters play in driving meaningful impact within their communities. We look forward to this year's virtual showcase, particularly the support of investors in our mission to transform lives and create lasting change.'
ADN invites private and public investors looking to invest in impactful, grassroots startups in Africa to attend. Eligible BAF entrepreneurs who meet funding criteria will receive up to $25,000 from USADF.
Interested investors can register to attend the Builders of Africa's Future Pitch Day HERE (https://us02web.zoom.us/
About African Diaspora Network: The African Diaspora Network (ADN) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization. Our mission is to harness and engage the intellectual, financial, philanthropic, and entrepreneurial capacity of Africans and friends of Africa in support of economic and social development across Africa. Since 2010, ADN has energized collaboration among Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and African Diasporans to benefit Africa. ADN provides forums to accelerate access to resources that foster partnership, knowledge sharing, and investment opportunities. As part of ADN's strategic plan for 2024-2028, the organization aims to raise $30 million by 2028 to support and scale its programs. This initiative aligns with ADN's mission to move beyond remittances toward sustainable investments, fostering transformative change across the continent.
