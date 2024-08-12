Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
CORE Insights Group announces strategic investment in LifeCycle Facilitation Services
Ross Kellman appointed a Principal at LifeCycle Facilitation Services
Ross Kellman, Managing Partner at CORE Insights Group, will join LifeCycle Facilitation Services as a Principal and head up the company's leadership team. In this capacity, Kellman will leverage his extensive leadership and development experience and expertise to help LifeCycle navigate new growth opportunities and enhance its service offerings.
"LifeCycle Facilitation Services has built a comprehensive facility maintenance service platform that delivers lower costs and financial predictability to asset owners," said Kellman. "I am excited to join the team and contribute to the company's strategic expansion into new and dynamic markets. Together, we will work to elevate LifeCycle's capabilities and drive sustained growth."
LifeCycle Facilitation Services has established itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking innovative, cost-effective facilitation maintenance services. With CORE Insights Group's investment and Kellman's leadership, the company can scale its operations and meet the evolving needs of the hotel, restaurant, and multi-family residential high-rise sectors.
"We are thrilled to welcome CORE Insights Group as a strategic partner," said John Whitman, Co-Founder and Principal at LifeCycle Facilitation Services. "Ross Kellman's appointment as a Principal marks a significant milestone for our company. His strategic vision and industry insights will be invaluable as we embark on this exciting new chapter."
Ross Kellman said, "CORE Insights Group and LifeCycle Facilitation Services share a commitment to excellence and a passion for delivering outstanding financial and operational results. This partnership represents a strategic alignment of goals and values, paving the way for a prosperous future."
About CORE Insights Group:
CORE Insights Group is a leading procurement consulting firm focused on delivering exceptional value to hotels, restaurants, and recreation clients. The firm helps businesses navigate complex procurement landscapes, optimize their supply chains, and achieve sustainable growth. CORE specializes in procurement strategy development, supplier management, cost reduction, process improvement, and procurement technology implementation, among other disciplines. The company also offers services under its CORE360® program for multi-unit restaurants and CLUB360 for private and public clubs and emerging foodservice operations.
CORE Insights Group (https://coreinsightsgroup.com/
About LifeCycle Facilitation Services:
LifeCycle Facilitation Services is a leading provider of comprehensive facilitation maintenance solutions. It is dedicated to ensuring the seamless operation and extended lifespan of facilities and their assets across diverse sectors. With a commitment to innovation, cost containment, and sustainability, LifeCycle delivers tailored services that address each client's unique needs.
LifeCycle Facilitation Managment (lifecyclefs.com)
Contact
Diana D. Brokaw
Vice President of Marketing & Client Engagement
***@coreinsightsgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse