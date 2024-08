Frizz Fest Returns: Celebrate Natural Beauty and Empowerment with Marsha Ambrosius at Tower Grove Park

The free event will feature 60+ locally-owned, black-owned vendors, 20+ food trucks and food vendors, Hair Show, Yoga, Youth Zone, Art Installations, Activations and Live Music in Tower Grove Park.

-- Get ready to celebrate self-love and community at Frizz Fest, a natural beauty festival created by Leslie Hughes. Entering its seventh year, this event stands as a testament to their resilience and her commitment to turning grief into something positive.Founded in 2017 following the passing of Leslie's mother, Frizz Fest has become a cherished tradition in the Midwest. It provides Black women, underrepresented groups, and allies with a safe space to embrace their natural beauty, culture, and individuality."Frizz Fest is a place where you can be yourself, have fun, and connect with others on a similar journey," says Leslie Hughes. "It's about living authentically and celebrating who you are."Frizz Fest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Tower Grove Park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event celebrates natural beauty, culture, art, and community with a range of activities including shopping, food, family-friendly fun, and music. Proceeds benefit Frizzy By Nature, LLC, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering self-love and inspiring confidence among women. Don't miss this empowering and uplifting experience!The festival is free and open to the public. Highlights include a performance by legendary singer and songwriterat 5:30 p.m., and a lineup of St. Louis-based artists such as Hostess, and. Guests are encouraged to register at www.frizzybynature.com for updates and reserved seating options.Frizz Fest will feature small business owners selling unique handcrafted items, nonprofit organizations, and local food vendors. Attendees can enjoy free yoga with The Collective, wellness shots from BJuiced, art installations by local artists, a natural hair show sponsored by Healthy Hair Solutions, and a mini farmers' market sponsored by Food City.Families can enjoy the Youth Zone, sponsored by the Little Bit Foundation, with free games, activities, arts, and crafts.Square is the presenting sponsor of Frizz Fest this year, joined by Walmart, Food City, The Little Bit Foundation, CareSTL Health, and Verizon. The festival also received a program support grant from RAC. For more information about Frizz Fest or Frizzy By Nature, LLC, visit https://frizzybynature.com Frizzy By Nature is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that encourages self-love and inspires confidence among women while hosting events and providing resources that support them on their journey. Frizzy By Nature creates spaces and environments for black women and black people feel safe, seen, and celebrated.