Frizz Fest Returns: Celebrate Natural Beauty and Empowerment with Marsha Ambrosius at Tower Grove Park
The free event will feature 60+ locally-owned, black-owned vendors, 20+ food trucks and food vendors, Hair Show, Yoga, Youth Zone, Art Installations, Activations and Live Music in Tower Grove Park.
By: AMO Agency
Founded in 2017 following the passing of Leslie's mother, Frizz Fest has become a cherished tradition in the Midwest. It provides Black women, underrepresented groups, and allies with a safe space to embrace their natural beauty, culture, and individuality.
"Frizz Fest is a place where you can be yourself, have fun, and connect with others on a similar journey," says Leslie Hughes. "It's about living authentically and celebrating who you are."
Event Details
Frizz Fest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Tower Grove Park from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event celebrates natural beauty, culture, art, and community with a range of activities including shopping, food, family-friendly fun, and music. Proceeds benefit Frizzy By Nature, LLC, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to fostering self-love and inspiring confidence among women. Don't miss this empowering and uplifting experience!
Festival Highlights
The festival is free and open to the public. Highlights include a performance by legendary singer and songwriter Marsha Ambrosius at 5:30 p.m., and a lineup of St. Louis-based artists such as Hostess Tee Parks, DJ Nico Marie, Alexia Simone, Be.Be, Golliday, and Kode Redd. Guests are encouraged to register at www.frizzybynature.com for updates and reserved seating options.
Frizz Fest will feature small business owners selling unique handcrafted items, nonprofit organizations, and local food vendors. Attendees can enjoy free yoga with The Collective, wellness shots from BJuiced, art installations by local artists, a natural hair show sponsored by Healthy Hair Solutions, and a mini farmers' market sponsored by Food City.
Families can enjoy the Youth Zone, sponsored by the Little Bit Foundation, with free games, activities, arts, and crafts.
Sponsors
Square is the presenting sponsor of Frizz Fest this year, joined by Walmart, Food City, The Little Bit Foundation, CareSTL Health, and Verizon. The festival also received a program support grant from RAC. For more information about Frizz Fest or Frizzy By Nature, LLC, visit https://frizzybynature.com.
About Frizzy By Nature:
Frizzy By Nature is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that encourages self-love and inspires confidence among women while hosting events and providing resources that support them on their journey. Frizzy By Nature creates spaces and environments for black women and black people feel safe, seen, and celebrated.
Asia Mobley
