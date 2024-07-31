 

Buy Sell Trade Your Fishing Gear & Boat September 28-29, 2024

By: Under the Sun Promotions Inc
 
VERO BEACH, Fla. - Aug. 5, 2024 - PRLog -- Indian River Fairgrounds

7755 58th Ave

Vero Beach, Florida 32961

www.flnauticalfleamarket.com

Welcome to the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale, where the heart of the boating and fishing community comes alive! Whether you're a seasoned sailor, a passionate fisherman, or simply someone who loves the marine lifestyle, our event offers an unparalleled experience that you won't find anywhere else.

Dive into Marine Bargains Galore

Get ready to explore a vast array of marine bargains that cater to all your boating and fishing needs. Our event features a diverse lineup of vendors offering incredible deals on:
  • Boats: From sleek speedboats to reliable fishing vessels, discover a wide selection of boats at prices that fit any budget.
  • Fishing Gear: Find high-quality rods, reels, tackle, and other fishing gear that can elevate your angling game.
  • Boating Equipment: Upgrade your boat with the latest in marine electronics, safety gear, and accessories.

A Seafood Lover's Paradise

Indulge in the freshest seafood that the Treasure Coast has to offer. Our event is a haven for seafood enthusiasts, featuring a variety of delicious options that will satisfy your taste buds and leave you craving more.

Learn from the Experts: Fishing & Boating Seminars

Gain invaluable insights and tips from industry experts through our engaging fishing and boating seminars. Whether you're looking to refine your skills or learn new techniques, these seminars provide the perfect opportunity to expand your knowledge and connect with fellow enthusiasts.

Early Bird Vendor Special: Reserve Your Space & Save!

Marine vendors, don't miss out on the chance to showcase your products and services to a targeted audience of boating and fishing enthusiasts. Sign up early to reserve your space and take advantage of our special savings. It's the perfect opportunity to boost your brand visibility and connect with potential customers.

Why Choose the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale?
  • Unique Variety: Our event stands out with its comprehensive selection of boats, fishing gear, boating equipment, and seafood, all in one place.
  • Expert Knowledge: Gain firsthand knowledge from experienced professionals through our informative seminars.
  • Community Connection: Join a vibrant community of like-minded individuals who share your passion for the marine lifestyle.
  • Exclusive Deals: Take advantage of unbeatable deals and discounts that make upgrading your marine gear affordable.

Join us at the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale for an unforgettable experience filled with incredible bargains, delicious seafood, and valuable insights. Whether you're a boat enthusiast, a fishing aficionado, or simply someone who loves the marine world, there's something for everyone at our event. Don't miss out—mark your calendar and get ready to embark on a marine adventure like no other!

For more information and to reserve your vendor space, contact The Rubenstein Group directly through email or phone. We look forward to seeing you there! www.flnauticalfleamarket.com

Contact
Larry Burdgick
***@flnauticalfleamarket.com
End
Source:Under the Sun Promotions Inc
Email:***@flnauticalfleamarket.com Email Verified
Tags:Fishing
Industry:Event
Location:Vero Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Under the Sun Promotions News
