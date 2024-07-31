Follow on Google News
Buy Sell Trade Your Fishing Gear & Boat September 28-29, 2024
By: Under the Sun Promotions Inc
7755 58th Ave
Vero Beach, Florida 32961
www.flnauticalfleamarket.com
Welcome to the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale, where the heart of the boating and fishing community comes alive! Whether you're a seasoned sailor, a passionate fisherman, or simply someone who loves the marine lifestyle, our event offers an unparalleled experience that you won't find anywhere else.
Dive into Marine Bargains Galore
Get ready to explore a vast array of marine bargains that cater to all your boating and fishing needs. Our event features a diverse lineup of vendors offering incredible deals on:
A Seafood Lover's Paradise
Indulge in the freshest seafood that the Treasure Coast has to offer. Our event is a haven for seafood enthusiasts, featuring a variety of delicious options that will satisfy your taste buds and leave you craving more.
Learn from the Experts: Fishing & Boating Seminars
Gain invaluable insights and tips from industry experts through our engaging fishing and boating seminars. Whether you're looking to refine your skills or learn new techniques, these seminars provide the perfect opportunity to expand your knowledge and connect with fellow enthusiasts.
Early Bird Vendor Special: Reserve Your Space & Save!
Marine vendors, don't miss out on the chance to showcase your products and services to a targeted audience of boating and fishing enthusiasts. Sign up early to reserve your space and take advantage of our special savings. It's the perfect opportunity to boost your brand visibility and connect with potential customers.
Why Choose the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale?
Join us at the Treasure Coast Marine Flea Market and Boat Sale for an unforgettable experience filled with incredible bargains, delicious seafood, and valuable insights. Whether you're a boat enthusiast, a fishing aficionado, or simply someone who loves the marine world, there's something for everyone at our event. Don't miss out—mark your calendar and get ready to embark on a marine adventure like no other!
For more information and to reserve your vendor space, contact The Rubenstein Group directly through email or phone. We look forward to seeing you there! www.flnauticalfleamarket.com
Contact
Larry Burdgick
***@flnauticalfleamarket.com
End
