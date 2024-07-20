Follow on Google News
Boston Area Oom Yung Doe Martial Arts Instructors and Students Travel to Lake Tahoe for Week Seminar
By: Oom Yung Doe New England
At the seminar, attendees learned traditional martial arts Chung Hyungs (forms). These forms are fully balanced sequences of key movements that can help anyone of any age or condition improve energy, strength, skill, confidence, and more. Through this kind of practice, one can quickly improve mind and body harmony and in turn, quality of life. Specifically, participants at the seminar learned a moving meditation sequence, a tiger form, a form with twin hook swords, and a form to develop core and internal strength utilizing a training ball.
"The Annual Oom Yung Doe Traditional Martial Arts Week Long Seminar is always a powerful experience,"
Traditional Martial Arts (Moo Doe) is a way to achieve tremendous mental, physical, and spiritual strength and well-being. True Moo Doe is rare, and finding a school that teaches it is equally rare. Oom Yung Doe is one such Traditional Martial Arts school.
Training encompasses a rich tapestry of ancient practices and goes beyond self-defense and physical skills — it is a centuries-proven holistic approach to personal development. Rooted in traditions and philosophies, Traditional Martial Arts is a way to cultivate discipline, respect, and a profound connection between the mind, body, and spirit.
Oom Yung Doe schools teach eight complete martial arts together as one, and the training system features the opportunity to learn from several different levels of instructors, including a Master Level Teaching Team.
Oom Yung Doe is a 1500 year line of traditional martial arts and has been taught in the United States for over 50 years in schools throughout the country. Brought to the U.S. by the 8th Generation Grandmaster of the Oom Yung line, Grandmaster Iron Kim, Oom Yung Doe is unique in that it teaches eight complete martial arts styles together as one and utilizes a 4-Level Training System. The training features the opportunity to learn from several different levels of instructors, including local instructors, regional level instructors, national level instructors, and a Master Level Teaching Team. Learning directly from a true traditional martial arts Master, or Chong Sabu, is rare in East Asia let alone the United States. It is one of the fastest ways to develop remarkable levels of skill and ability and mind body harmony.
For more information contact Ben Zaroukian at 857-997-0352 or visit http://www.oomyungdoe.com
Ben Zaroukian
