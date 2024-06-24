Cobb County Democratic Committee Chair Essence Johnson Statement On The 2024 Presidential Debate

By: Cobb County Democratic Committee

Essence Johnson, Cobb County Democratic Committee

Contact

Essence Johnson, Cobb County Democratic Committee

essence@cobbdemocrats.org Essence Johnson, Cobb County Democratic Committee

End

-- It has been eight years since the 2016 Presidential Election. In that time Donald Trump's exaggerated lies and hateful rhetoric have changed little except now he is a convicted felon presidential candidate.Last night's debate showed the country that he still holds the vile views we have rejected time after time.Unfortunately, the post-debate media spotlight has been focused on scrutinizing President Biden's every word or slip up. Headlines saying Democrats are calling for him to step aside are being promoted as if it is the message of the party at large, except that it isn't.Those of us who put in the work on the ground know that the office of President takes more than one person to operate. It takes a team of hardworking and dedicated folks to keep our government running.Like I said in my remarks last night, President Biden's administration has put in the work to fix what Donald Trump's administration broke.The president's administration is up for reelection as much as the president himself, and we are behind all of them 100%. The president has put highly qualified and competent people in place who are moving this country forward, and that should be remembered.We know what a second Trump term offers. Project 2025 promises to fire 100,000 federal employees for being loyal to the Constitution and the rule of law, not to MAGA ideals. The project is a plan to seize power for conservatives indefinitely.To those supposedly asking for President Biden to step aside, is it really worth it? Over a debate performance that didn't meet your personal expectations?Don't do the Trump campaign's work for them. There is too much at stake.Regardless of national discourse about the debate, our energy in Cobb County remains high.Last night CCDC hosted a debate watch party at Luckey's BBQ in Marietta, Georgia which is owned by Corey and Shawna Stephens. We had over 100 attendees which included elected officials and many candidates.Following the successful watch party, I was personally honored to meet President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, accompanied by CCDC Treasurer Sharon Marshall. We made sure he had a true Georgia experience, eating at Waffle House after arguing with a crazy felon from Florida in the middle of the night.It was an honor and a privilege to have been asked by his campaign to welcoming him to Cobb County. He told us how grateful he was for the hard work of the Georgia Democrats. It meant the world to me that our work in Cobb was recognized by the most powerful man in the world.I want to thank our elected officials, candidates, and the community for their support last night as well. Several spent all day on the campaign trail before joining us for a late night of debate watching. They will be back at it again today and all weekend.They are the greatest representation of what democracy means because they understand that elections don't revolve around a debate stage. They start with local candidates putting in the work to build a better tomorrow from the bottom of the ballot to the top.State and local candidates on the ballot for Cobb County in November 2024 will determine the future of Georgia's politics. It's a lot of pressure, but we are up to the task.Many thanks for your continued support and remember to PROTECT OUR DEMOCRACY,Essence Johnson, Chair, Cobb County Democratic Committee