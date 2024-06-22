Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Tangent Productions Heats Up LA & OC with All-Ages Shows Starring Mike Watt, KATCHAFIRE & Metalachi
SoCal's premier independent concert promoter adds to its nearly 40-year legacy with eclectic summer '24 lineup
By: kelleemack pr
"It's been an exciting ride working nearly four decades producing and supporting local artists, and now we're booking international acts as well, adding to our diverse range of music," said Octavious Orona, owner of Tangent Productions. "We are excited for what the future holds, but our priority right now is what's on tap for the summer. Music fans can also count on other great Tangent shows throughout the season and beyond — stay tuned to our socials for those details."
Tangent's summer '24 slate kicks off with Mike Watt & The Missingmen, fronted by the legendary Minutemen and fIREHOSE bassist. Watt and Co. will perform Saturday, June 29, at The Charleston, 114 E Commonwealth in Fullerton. Opening the show will be the L.A.-based rock band ALEXSUCKS, whose new song, "What're We Doing Here," is being played on local radio station KROQ. Doors open at 7 p.m., and showtime is 8 p.m. The show is all ages; full bar is available for 21+. Pre-sale tickets are SOLD OUT. Limited general admission tickets are $12 in advance and $15 day of show; for more details and ticket, click here (https://bit.ly/
The New Zealand-based reggae-R&
Hailing from Los Angeles, Metalachi, the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band, will rock Saturday, July 27, at The Charleston, 114 E Commonwealth in Fullerton. The show is all ages, with a full bar for 21 and older. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 GA pre-sale, $20 GA in advance, $25 day of show. VIP tables start at $30-$35. For more details, click here (https://bit.ly/
Follow Tangent Productions on socials for more show announcements within the coming few weeks. Facebook (@tangentproductionslive)
About Tangent Productions
For those in the know, Tangent Productions has been involved with the Orange County music scene since 1985, always booking great unknown artists. Tangent's venues were always the hot spot to be seen and would have local and national luminaries in attendance like Social Distortion, TSOL, Adolescents, Vandals, David Bowie, Nirvana, Sublime, Foo Fighters, Alice in Chains, STP, Korn, and Rage Against the Machine, just to name a few.
Tangent Productions has since promoted and booked venues from Los Angeles County, San Diego, Las Vegas, and especially Orange County. Their mission is to keep the local music scene alive and to encourage the next generation of young artists.
**For approved artist images and hi-res Tangent Productions logo and show fliers, please download HERE (https://app.box.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse