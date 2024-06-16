 

5 High-Profile Public Figures PSA, 'Stand TAAL to Hate' Released by Truth And Accountability League

Celebrities and High-Profile Public Figures Featured in Truth And Accountability League (TAAL) 'Stand TAAL to Hate' Public Service Announcements in Partnership with the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) and LA vs Hate
By:
 
LOS ANGELES - June 20, 2024 - PRLog -- Media Contact
Vic Gerami
310.880.8563
vic@thebluntpost.com

Celebrities and High-Profile Public Figures Featured in Truth And Accountability League (TAAL) 'Stand TAAL to Hate' Public Service Announcements in Partnership with the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) and LA vs Hate

TAAL, in partnership with LACCHR and LA vs Hate, asks TV Networks, programs, and radio stations to broadcast the new PSAs featuring celebrities, elected officials, and leaders of industry and post them on their website and social media

Los Angeles—The Truth And Accountability League (https://truthandaccountabilityleague.org/) (TAAL), in partnership with the LA County Commission on Human Relations (https://hrc.lacounty.gov/) (LACCHR) and LA vs. Hate (https://www.lavshate.org/), launched five anti-bigotry public service announcements (PSAs) titled, 'Stand TAAL to Hate.'

The PSAs, produced by TAAL, feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho, Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid, Glendale Community College Superintendent and President Ryan Cornner, businessman Rick Caruso, and Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Geragos.

The objective of the PSAs is to educate the public to report hate acts, incidents, and hate crimes to LAvsHate.org (http://www.lavshate.org/) or by calling 211. TAAL's campaign creates awareness not only about anti-Armenian racism and Armenophobia but also about all communities subject to hate acts, incidents, and hate crimes. The PSAs empower people to report such incidents proactively and get help.

TAAL, LACCHR, and LA vs Hate earnestly request the cooperation of TV Networks, Radio Stations, and relevant programs in broadcasting the PSAs and sharing them on their website, e-blasts, and social media platforms.

'In the face of rapidly rising bigotry, discrimination, and hate incidents, our latest PSA campaign is a crucial step in the right direction,' emphasized Vic Gerami, TAAL's Founder and Chair. He further expressed his gratitude to the five luminaries for their participation, stating, 'Their commitment to combat hate and foster unity through diversity is the driving force behind TAAL. We are honored to be in partnership with the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations and LA vs Hate.'

'No one should have to endure hate alone,' said the Executive Director of LA County's Commission on Human Relations, Robin Toma.  'TAAL is to be commended for recruiting these leaders to send a message to everyone that hate must not remain hidden.  Once reported to LAvsHate.org or 211, you can get free services and help to build our forces to end hate and discrimination in our wonderfully diverse communities.'

Launched by the LA County Commission on Human Relations in 2019, LA vs Hate is a community-centered program designed to mobilize all residents of Los Angeles County to unite against and report hate, as well as to empower those who have been victims of hate-motivated acts.

TAAL's previous projects with the Commission on Human Relations and LA vs Hate included a town hall to address the rise (https://www.sfexaminer.com/archives/rising-hate-crimes-ag...) in anti-Armenian hate crimes in LA County, an 'Armenians Against Hate' poster (https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5ed5a288cbf4fe6f12134106/t/64a84fd642df962455e7e98a/1688752102483/LVH_ArmeniansVsHate_11x17.pdf), and PSA (https://youtu.be/5kc41hn1mHI?si=BBg90S9N5QPZOtUA)s featuring Armenians who were victims of hate-related incidents.



'Stand TAAL to Hate' PSAs

Actress and Comedian Margaret Cho
https://youtu.be/WsrO_LWUlsA

Former LA Mayoral Candidate and Business Leader Rick Caruso
https://youtu.be/jvBGifl0aMc

Criminal Defense Attorney and Philanthropist Mark Geragos
https://youtu.be/sobXcLh10Ck

Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid
https://youtu.be/A7zLZz6CXew

Glendale Community College Superintendent and President Ryan Cornner
https://youtu.be/Mb9Gv3LgMWM

For more information about TAAL, click here (https://truthandaccountabilityleague.org/).

