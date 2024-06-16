5 High-Profile Public Figures PSA, 'Stand TAAL to Hate' Released by Truth And Accountability League

Follow on Google News
Celebrities and High-Profile Public Figures Featured in Truth And Accountability League (TAAL) 'Stand TAAL to Hate' Public Service Announcements in Partnership with the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations (LACCHR) and LA vs Hate
Vic Gerami
310.880.8563
vic@thebluntpost.com
TAAL, in partnership with LACCHR and LA vs Hate, asks TV Networks, programs, and radio stations to broadcast the new PSAs featuring celebrities, elected officials, and leaders of industry and post them on their website and social media
Los Angeles—The Truth And Accountability League (https://truthandaccountabilityleague.org/)
The PSAs, produced by TAAL, feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho, Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid, Glendale Community College Superintendent and President Ryan Cornner, businessman Rick Caruso, and Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Geragos.
The objective of the PSAs is to educate the public to report hate acts, incidents, and hate crimes to LAvsHate.org (http://www.lavshate.org/
TAAL, LACCHR, and LA vs Hate earnestly request the cooperation of TV Networks, Radio Stations, and relevant programs in broadcasting the PSAs and sharing them on their website, e-blasts, and social media platforms.
'In the face of rapidly rising bigotry, discrimination, and hate incidents, our latest PSA campaign is a crucial step in the right direction,' emphasized Vic Gerami, TAAL's Founder and Chair. He further expressed his gratitude to the five luminaries for their participation, stating, 'Their commitment to combat hate and foster unity through diversity is the driving force behind TAAL. We are honored to be in partnership with the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations and LA vs Hate.'
'No one should have to endure hate alone,' said the Executive Director of LA County's Commission on Human Relations, Robin Toma. 'TAAL is to be commended for recruiting these leaders to send a message to everyone that hate must not remain hidden. Once reported to LAvsHate.org or 211, you can get free services and help to build our forces to end hate and discrimination in our wonderfully diverse communities.'
Launched by the LA County Commission on Human Relations in 2019, LA vs Hate is a community-centered program designed to mobilize all residents of Los Angeles County to unite against and report hate, as well as to empower those who have been victims of hate-motivated acts.
TAAL's previous projects with the Commission on Human Relations and LA vs Hate included a town hall to address the rise (https://www.sfexaminer.com/
'Stand TAAL to Hate' PSAs
Actress and Comedian Margaret Cho
https://youtu.be/
Former LA Mayoral Candidate and Business Leader Rick Caruso
https://youtu.be/
Criminal Defense Attorney and Philanthropist Mark Geragos
https://youtu.be/
Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid
https://youtu.be/
Glendale Community College Superintendent and President Ryan Cornner
https://youtu.be/
For more information about TAAL, click here (https://truthandaccountabilityleague.org/)
Media Contact
***@truthandaccountabilityleague.org
3108808563
