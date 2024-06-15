Balham Gears Up for the Local Businesses Summer Bash

LAMBETH, U.K.
- June 20, 2024
- PRLog
--
- Time: shopping and taster sessions, 10am-4pm; networking drinks, 4-6pm
- Venue: The Bedford pub, Balham, 77 Bedford Hill, Balham, London SW12 9HD
- Cost: daytime events are free to attend, the networking drinks (406pm) cost £15 early bird / £20 standard ticket, including one drink
Calling Balham residents and businesses! The Small Business Network is thrilled to host its inaugural Local Businesses Summer Bash at The Bedford. This exciting event promises something for everyone – a vibrant marketplace, engaging taster sessions for adults and kids, and a chance to connect with fellow community members and local businesses over drinks.Shop Local and Expand Your Horizons:
Join the Fun
- Discover local talent at market stalls featuring a diverse range of products, from handcrafted art prints and cards to organic baby clothes, yoga apparel, and much more.
- Unleash your inner artist with children's face painting sessions and yoga.
- Dive into practical workshops for adults: learn the essentials of first aid, social media, video content creation, sales techniques, voice coaching, and even embodied movement.
The Local Businesses Summer Bash is a fantastic opportunity to shop local, learn new skills, network with fellow community members, and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Balham.Quotes:
Laura Shimili Mears, Event Organizer:
"Building on the success of our Christmas fair, we're excited to present the Local Businesses Summer Bash! This event creates a vibrant platform for local businesses to showcase their offerings and connect with the Balham community."Louise Downham, Louise Rose Photography:
"Video has become crucial for businesses to connect with customers, but many struggle with getting started. During the event, I'll be holding complimentary video sessions for businesses. You can walk away with a short video clip perfect for using as B-roll on your social media or website."About the Small Business Network:
Founded in 2020, the Small Business Network fosters a supportive community for local entrepreneurs, self-employed individuals, and small businesses. Through regular events, workshops, and coffee mornings, the Network empowers members with a sense of positivity, connection, and valuable resources to navigate their business journeys. Current members represent a diverse range of industries, including professional services, wellbeing, marketing, branding & design, social media, virtual assistance, estate agencies, and e-commerce.
Stallholders:
- Adam Draper: Architect
- Amy Louise Communications: Communications, PR & Influencer Marketing
- Crafty Commoners: Fabric accessories, bags, cushions, eye masks
- Karen Hall: Art, greeting cards, Ikebana floral creations
- Katz & Mouse: Organic Baby clothes, accessories and toys
- Mel Fessahaye: Pivotal Therapy, Elite Life Coach
- More Curricular: Study skills workshops, handwriting and writing courses, family-friendly London walking tours and handwriting assessment apps
- Nudrat Chatgai: Nutritionist, nutrition products
- On A Level: Real Words for Real Lives greetings cards
- Ringana: Organic skincare
- Shruti Srivastava: Moonchild Yoga Wear
Taster sessions:
- 11am: Damon Birch: Primacura Training, First aid
- 11.30am: Sam Bayston: Speakstraight, Social Media
- 12pm: Louise Downham: Louise Rose Photography, Video content (B-roll clips)
- 12.30pm: Navin Jaitlin: Sales Coaching
- 2pm: Maddalena Rodolfi: Embodied Movement
- 2.30pm: Laura Shimili Mears Photography: Mini headshots outdoors
- 3pm: Maria Lifestyle PA & yoga instructor: Yoga for kids
- 3pm: Selina Askem: Sleep coaching