New mental health apps to navigate through hardships
Improved stress resilience in daily life thanks to the European DynaMORE project
Six years of intensive collaboration between 17 leading research institutes, universities, and companies in Europe and Israel as part of the DynaMORE project have provided crucial insights into how digital tools can help maintain a healthy psyche. Key technological breakthroughs of DynaMORE are two new mobile health apps, 'ReApp' and 'Imager', for young adults (Marciniak et al. 2023a and Marciniak et al. 2023b) and the successful implementation of 'Just-in-Time Adaptive Interventions' (JITAIs), i.e. targeted psychological interventions exactly when they are needed. Not only a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, but also everyday stressors such as constant time pressure at work, upcoming exams, or arguments with your partner can, if they occur frequently, cause serious mental illness. By measuring physiological stress states with a smartwatch and linking them to simultaneous smartphone data, the DynaMORE team was able to apply individually adaptive interventions to strengthen the mental health of students in everyday life – taking into account each person's individual needs (source: Bögemann et al. 2023a).
"Every person is different. Technology must adapt to the individual, not the other way around. In the future, personalized mental health apps will support us in our everyday lives - for example, to cope better with daily stressors or navigate through a crisis more healthily." - Prof. Dr Raffael Kalisch
Researchers from 6 countries (Belgium, Germany, Israel, Poland, Switzerland, and the Netherlands)
Above all, the DynaMORE project has proven that the tendency to perceive challenging situations positively – in other words, a positive appraisal style (PAS) – is healthy and promotes psychological resilience; PAS helps people recover more quickly from the effects of an acute stressor, and this appears to make them more stable during hard times. Humans are also extremely social creatures. It is therefore not surprising that an individual's social network and positively perceived support from family, friends, and colleagues have also been demonstrated to be essential for resilience. Importantly, social support is good for resilience because it strengthens PAS. So, PAS seems to be a key to mental health.
During the last General Assembly of the DynaMORE consortium in Warsaw, Poland, from March 6th to 8th 2024, final results were presented and future collaborations planned. Some follow-up projects have already received funding and will continue to strengthen the mental health of young Europeans and, of course, relieve the financial burden on national healthcare systems.
Funding
This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 777084.
