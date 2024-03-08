 

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to host First Air Force One speaker

Join the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum (WWPL) on Monday, March 18 at 7 P.M. to hear Mr. Phil Douglas, Executive Director of First Air Force One, speak on the history of the first plane to be called "Air Force One."
By:
 
STAUNTON, Va. - March 13, 2024 - PRLog -- Join the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum (WWPL) on Monday, March 18 at 7 P.M. to hear Mr. Phil Douglas, Executive Director of First Air Force One, speak on the history of the first plane to be called "Air Force One." President Eisenhower's presidential airplane resides locally in Bridgewater, Virginia. Mr. Douglas and his organization have the mission of restoring it to its former glory. The history of the First Air Force One is incredibly unique. From carrying the President to being forgotten in the desert, the timeline of the First Air Force One's life is a story all its own. First Air Force One will be restored to "as new" condition – like it just came off the assembly line or better.

First Air Force One is a 501c3 formed in October 2022 to own, oversee the restoration of, and conduct the ongoing operations of President Eisenhower's original presidential aircraft.  This was the very first aircraft to go by the call sign Air Force One.  It is a 1948 Lockheed Constellation that was commissioned by President Eisenhower in November 1952, named Columbine II by Mamie Eisenhower, and served as the president's primary air transport until November 1954 and was the principal backup aircraft until October 1959.

This event will be held in-person at the WWPL Archives & Research Center at 235 E. Beverley St. It will also be available virtually via Zoom. Please register for this event on the WWPL website: https://www.woodrowwilson.org/up-coming-events/2024/3/18/....

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived. In addition to welcoming museum visitors from around the world, the Presidential Library produces online and in-person educational programming for people of all ages.  The Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street, Staunton VA. For questions or additional information, please contact Karen Dodson, Special Assistant for Development Initiatives at 540-885-0897 ext. 113, or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

Contact
Karen Dodson
***@woodrowwilson.org
Email:***@woodrowwilson.org
Us President
Non-profit
Staunton - Virginia - United States
Events
