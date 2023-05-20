Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library hosts JMU archaeology field school

Contact

Tara Wall

***@woodrowwilson.org Tara Wall

End

-- STAUNTON, VA – The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library (WWPL) is pleased to announce that it is hosting a James Madison University archaeology field school in its historic gardens. The field school, which began on May 22 and will conclude on June 24, promises an exciting opportunity for students, researchers, and history enthusiasts to delve into the rich, cultural heritage preserved within the museum's grounds."We are delighted to host this exciting archaeology field school," said Robin von Seldeneck, President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library. "Previous excavations show that the historic gardens hold a wealth of untold stories, and this collaboration provides a platform for students to contribute to our understanding of the past. This research will guide us as we learn more about the people, including the enslaved individuals who lived and worked in the house, and we are committed to incorporating what we learn into every aspect of our site interpretation.The historic gardens serve as an ideal setting for the field school. Nestled within the presidential library grounds, these gardens are home to a treasure trove of archaeological artifacts and remnants that pre-date the 1846 birthplace home. Under the guidance of archaeologist Dr. Dennis Blanton, students will engage in immersive excavations, artifact analysis, cataloging, and preservation methods, and will also be exposed to various archaeological research methodologiesThe WWPL has been working with Dr. Blanton since 2018, and since that time, he has led several other archaeological investigations in the WWPL gardens.This field school will also offer an opportunity for members of the public to witness archaeology up close. Visitors to the museum will have the chance to observe the excavations, interact with the students and archaeologists, and learn about the historical significance of the discoveries. Regular tours and educational sessions have been planned to ensure a dynamic experience for all museum visitors. Additionally, there are several opportunities to volunteer. Please visit www.woodrowwilson.org, for the most up-to-date information.The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is an educational institution dedicated to the study of the life of President Wilson and the times in which he lived. In addition to welcoming museum visitors worldwide, the Presidential Library produces online and in-person educational programming for people of all ages. The Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street, Staunton VA.