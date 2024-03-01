Follow on Google News
Ocean Exchange Startups to be part of the CLIA CRUISE WEEK
Cruise Line International Association Hosts Innovation Expo in Genoa, 11-14 March
By: Ocean Exchange
The startups giving 5-minute presentations on the Innovation Hall stage will be:
AnchorGuardian, AnchorGuardian is a patented technology that immediately recognizes anchor drag, thus minimizing groundings, collisions, and environmental damage.
Coral Vita, Protects threatened ecosystems by growing diverse and resilient corals and outplanting them into degraded reefs.
Helix Power, Helix Power's kinetic batteries represent a key enabling technology for zero-emission port operations.
Hydronalix, Advanced unmanned vehicles for emergency responders. Fully integrated mission support services.
Impact Food, A food technology company that is restoring the health of our oceans by reinventing seafood using plants and biotechnology.
Lios, Eimear O'Carroll, SoundBounce is a smart acoustic material saving space and improving low-frequency attenuation in the maritime/ships industry.
NatureMetrics, Measures corporate impact on biodiversity. Single and multi-species detection in a range of sample types and a wide array of ecosystems.
WAVE - ADHERE GEAR, Eliminating food loss and reducing waste by continuously monitoring frozen and perishable food products, dry goods, and chemicals transported aboard.
"We are delighted to be supporting CLIA's Innovation EXPO by showcasing some of the groundbreaking solutions we have within our ecosystem of startups. It is a huge opportunity for these startups and the cruising industry to make advances in sustainable operations."
Anshul Tuteja, Associate VP, Global Fleet Optimization with Royal Caribbean Group and Ocean Exchange Board Member added, "CLIA member lines have set sustainability goals and each year the CLIA member fleet becomes more efficient as we embrace new technologies and accelerate innovation, including the uptake of sustainable alternative low-carbon fuels. This is another step forward for sustainability in the cruise line industry and shows great initiative to be consistently seeking innovative technologies for responsible cruising."
About the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA):
Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the preeminent cruise trade association, providing a unified voice for the industry and its members as the leading authority of the global cruise community.
For more information, please visit cruising.org
About Ocean Exchange:
Ocean Exchange
Media Contact:
Susan Zellers
Ocean Exchange
+1-410-562-2796
