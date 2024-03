Ocean Exchange Startups to be part of the CLIA CRUISE WEEK

Cruise Line International Association Hosts Innovation Expo in Genoa, 11-14 March

-- The Ocean Exchange (https://www.oceanexchange.org/), a leader in supporting the acceleration of innovative solutions for healthy oceans and a sustainable blue economy will be supporting the upcoming CLIA Cruise Week by providing a showcase of past finalists with solutions that cover Maritime Tech, Hospitality and Design/New Build for the cruise industry. The CLIA Innovation Expo (https://www.cliacruiseweek.com/about-innovation-expo/) was designed for members seeking a curated forum to discover new suppliers and innovative resources for sustainability.The startups giving 5-minute presentations on the Innovation Hall stage will be:AnchorGuardian is a patented technology that immediately recognizes anchor drag, thus minimizing groundings, collisions, and environmental damage.Protects threatened ecosystems by growing diverse and resilient corals and outplanting them into degraded reefs.Helix Power's kinetic batteries represent a key enabling technology for zero-emission port operations.Advanced unmanned vehicles for emergency responders. Fully integrated mission support services.A food technology company that is restoring the health of our oceans by reinventing seafood using plants and biotechnology.SoundBounce is a smart acoustic material saving space and improving low-frequency attenuation in the maritime/ships industry.Measures corporate impact on biodiversity. Single and multi-species detection in a range of sample types and a wide array of ecosystems.Eliminating food loss and reducing waste by continuously monitoring frozen and perishable food products, dry goods, and chemicals transported aboard."We are delighted to be supporting CLIA's Innovation EXPO by showcasing some of the groundbreaking solutions we have within our ecosystem of startups. It is a huge opportunity for these startups and the cruising industry to make advances in sustainable operations."noted Millicent Pitts, CEO of Ocean Exchange.Anshul Tuteja, Associate VP, Global Fleet Optimization with Royal Caribbean Group and Ocean Exchange Board Member added, "CLIA member lines have set sustainability goals and each year the CLIA member fleet becomes more efficient as we embrace new technologies and accelerate innovation, including the uptake of sustainable alternative low-carbon fuels. This is another step forward for sustainability in the cruise line industry and shows great initiative to be consistently seeking innovative technologies for responsible cruising."Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the preeminent cruise trade association, providing a unified voice for the industry and its members as the leading authority of the global cruise community.For more information, please visit cruising.org ( https://www.cruising.org/ ) or CLIA's European website at europe.cruising.org and follow us on our global and European channels via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CLIAGlobal/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/cliaglobal/), X (formerly Twitter) (https://twitter.com/cliaglobal) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/cliaglobal/)Ocean Exchange (https://www.oceanexchange.org/)is a global ecosystem whose mission is to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions for healthy oceans and the sustainable blue economy. A 501(c)(3), Ocean Exchange fulfills this mission through a rigorous, multi-level program that includes annual monetary awards, promoting registered Solutions across multiple communication channels, and facilitating access to the global network. Oceanexchange.org (https://www.oceanexchange.org/)Media Contact:Susan ZellersOcean Exchange+1-410-562-2796 susan.zellers@oceanexchange.org