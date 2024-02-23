 

Geyser Systems Granted Utility Patent For 0.8 Gallon Shower

New Product Potentially Saves USA 2.6 Billion Gallons Of Water Per Week.
By:
 
MONTROSE, Colo. - Feb. 28, 2024 - PRLog -- Geyser Systems Granted Utility Patent For 0.8 Gallon Shower - New Product Potentially Saves USA 2.6 Billion Gallons Of Water Per Week.

[Montrose, CO 02/28/24] - Geyser Systems proudly announces the allowance of its utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing water conservation technology. This groundbreaking patent solidifies Geyser Systems' position as an industry leader in innovative solutions for sustainable water usage.

The patented technology empowers people to achieve unprecedented levels of water conservation, with over 10,000 satisfied customers already experiencing 15 minute showers using just 0.8 gallons of water. This remarkable achievement represents a staggering tenfold reduction in flow rate compared to today's standard showers, showcasing Geyser Systems' dedication to redefining the norms of water consumption.

"At Geyser Systems, we are driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to environmental stewardship," said Jonathan Ballesteros, CEO of Geyser Systems. "Since we launched our flagship product in 2020, customers continue to be blown away by the experience our products provide. Customers are taking long, hot, refreshing showers and washing their long hair with only 0.8 gallons of water. When compared to a standard shower taking 15-25 gallons, that's a miracle. With our utility patent, we now practically have ownership of water at less than 1 gallon per minute in any vehicle, basecamp, or off-grid situation. This enables us to offer revolutionary solutions that address the pressing challenges of water scarcity and conservation."

In response to growing demand for water-saving solutions, Geyser Systems is proud to introduce its latest product: the Geyser EcoShower. Originally designed to help homeowners reduce water bills, the Geyser EcoShower has quickly gained popularity among owners of recreational vehicles (RVs) and boats.

"For the growing 11 million RV owners and van lifers seeking to maximize every drop of water while on the road, the Geyser EcoShower offers a game-changing solution with serious market potential," said Jonathan Ballesteros. "But the impact of our technology extends far beyond the RV market. In water-stressed regions of the world, the market potential within people's homes is even greater, offering a lifeline for communities facing water scarcity."

In addition to its innovative product offerings, Geyser Systems is pleased to announce its success on the WeFunder crowdfunding platform. Investors are rallying behind Geyser Systems' mission to revolutionize water conservation technology, with the WeFunder campaign gaining momentum.

For more information about Geyser Systems and the Geyser EcoShower, visit www.geysersystems.com or explore the WeFunder campaign at https://wefunder.com/geyser.technologies.

[About Geyser Systems]

Geyser Systems is a leading provider of innovative water conservation products for recreational vehicles, homes, large camping events, and military. Since 2018, the company has a track record of revolutionizing water usage across industries. With a focus on efficiency, performance, and sustainability, Geyser Systems is committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that empower consumers to remain clean with 10X less water and make a positive impact on the environment.

Contact: Jonathan Ballesteros Founder & CEO Geyser Systems 346-763-2561 jonathan@geysersystems.com

www.geysersystems.com

