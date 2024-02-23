Follow on Google News
Geyser Systems Granted Utility Patent For 0.8 Gallon Shower
New Product Potentially Saves USA 2.6 Billion Gallons Of Water Per Week.
By: Geyser Systems
[Montrose, CO 02/28/24] - Geyser Systems proudly announces the allowance of its utility patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing water conservation technology. This groundbreaking patent solidifies Geyser Systems' position as an industry leader in innovative solutions for sustainable water usage.
The patented technology empowers people to achieve unprecedented levels of water conservation, with over 10,000 satisfied customers already experiencing 15 minute showers using just 0.8 gallons of water. This remarkable achievement represents a staggering tenfold reduction in flow rate compared to today's standard showers, showcasing Geyser Systems' dedication to redefining the norms of water consumption.
"At Geyser Systems, we are driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to environmental stewardship,"
In response to growing demand for water-saving solutions, Geyser Systems is proud to introduce its latest product: the Geyser EcoShower. Originally designed to help homeowners reduce water bills, the Geyser EcoShower has quickly gained popularity among owners of recreational vehicles (RVs) and boats.
"For the growing 11 million RV owners and van lifers seeking to maximize every drop of water while on the road, the Geyser EcoShower offers a game-changing solution with serious market potential," said Jonathan Ballesteros. "But the impact of our technology extends far beyond the RV market. In water-stressed regions of the world, the market potential within people's homes is even greater, offering a lifeline for communities facing water scarcity."
In addition to its innovative product offerings, Geyser Systems is pleased to announce its success on the WeFunder crowdfunding platform. Investors are rallying behind Geyser Systems' mission to revolutionize water conservation technology, with the WeFunder campaign gaining momentum.
For more information about Geyser Systems and the Geyser EcoShower, visit www.geysersystems.com or explore the WeFunder campaign at https://wefunder.com/
[About Geyser Systems]
Geyser Systems is a leading provider of innovative water conservation products for recreational vehicles, homes, large camping events, and military. Since 2018, the company has a track record of revolutionizing water usage across industries. With a focus on efficiency, performance, and sustainability, Geyser Systems is committed to developing cutting-edge technologies that empower consumers to remain clean with 10X less water and make a positive impact on the environment.
