HOBA Tech Launches Innovative Business Transformation Courses and Certifications

Business transformation consultancy, HOBA Tech, is excited to announce the launch of its new series of courses and certifications designed to empower enterprises with the skills necessary to navigate Business Transformation effectively.
By:
 
LONDON - Feb. 5, 2024 - PRLog -- Business transformation consultancy, HOBA Tech, is excited to announce the launch of its new series of courses and certifications designed to empower enterprises with the skills necessary to navigate Business Transformation effectively. With the introduction of 'HOBA® Business Transformation' courses, HOBA Tech is bringing their expertise to companies and practitioners worldwide, ensuring they can execute successful business transformations across all organisational layers.

The HOBA® Business Transformation courses and certifications were developed by the creators of the renowned HOBA® Agile Business Transformation Framework and authors of the international bestseller "The Business Transformation Playbook." Leveraging their expertise, these programs target the 3 'L's inherent in every organisation: Layers, Language, and Levels, preparing participants to interact with the strategic, operational, and implementation layers of their businesses more effectively.

"Business transformation is everyones business," says Heath Gascoigne, Founder & CEO at HOBA Tech. "We want to democratise the understanding of transformation within organisations. Our new courses and certifications are a game-changer, as they provide tailored education for the strategic layer, the operational layer, and implementation experts, ensuring a comprehensive approach to successful business transformation."

The announced programs cover a spectrum of needs and skills, with offerings such as 'HOBA® for Executives' and 'Leading HOBA® for Business Transformation Architects', tailored for high-level strategy and transformation leadership. The extensive curriculum includes modules for individuals at each level within an organisation, ensuring that everyone can be on the same page and is equipped with the language and tools for a cohesive transformation process.

HOBA®'s unique approach to business transformation training advocates for building internal transformation capability, which can lead to more sustainable and successful outcomes compared to external resource dependencies. The company also introduces 'HOBA® Enterprise,' a training subscription service designed to support the ongoing development of transformation expertise within an organisation.

"HOBA Tech's commitment to empowering businesses with internal transformation capabilities represents a new chapter in the world of business transformation education," commented Heath Gascoigne, CEO and Founder. "HOBA Tech's comprehensive approach and focus on the unique needs of different organisational layers can truly make a difference in the success of our business transformations."

The introduction of HOBA Tech's innovative training solutions comes at a time when organisations worldwide are increasingly focused on achieving agility and flexibility in the face of rapid market changes. With HOBA® Business Transformation courses, HOBA Tech is set to be a leader in the field, ensuring the success of companies in an ever-evolving marketplace.

To learn more about how HOBA Tech's courses can elevate your organisation's transformation capabilities or to explore HOBA® Enterprise, visit https://hoba.tech Join the transformation today and bridge the gap between layers, language, and levels with HOBA Tech by your side.

About HOBA Tech

HOBA Tech is a leading provider of business transformation solutions, known for its world-renowned HOBA® framework. Committed to driving business success, HOBA Tech continues to innovate with products like HOBA Pro to revolutionise business transformations.

