Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Aries Industries Advances Mainline Inspection Technology With New Mobile Voyager™ HD System
Latest advance in sewer and pipeline inspection product unveiled this week at WWETT Show
By: Aries Industries
Users can take their HD mainline inspections anywhere with the new Mobile Voyager™ HD System. The unit easily navigates pipe conditions to capture detailed, high-definition video of relined mainlines 6" to 48" and up. The compact, portable system, equipped with an 800-foot cable, can easily be carried in a pickup truck (fits under a tonneau cover) or mounted in a truck, van, trailer or Aries TrailBlazer.
The Mobile Voyager™ HD System is digital CANbus enabled for instantaneous camera and tractor response. Inspections are viewed on a 15-inch daylight readable touchscreen with thumbstick controls. An in-the-pipe WiperCam™ lens cleaning system maximizes inspection time versus downtime.
A compact, full-HD 1080p pan and tilt video camera, with 120x zoom, captures every pipe detail around the crawler. Optional dual camera lasers are available to precisely measure cracks.
This totally new portable mainline inspection system will be introduced this week at the Water, Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, held Wednesday through Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Attendees are invited to visit the Aries Industries' booth (No. 6140) to see the Mobile Voyager™ HD System for themselves!
Much like when it revolutionized pipeline-cutting technology with the Wolverine 2.0 Robotic Cutting System, Aries Industries is further redefining sewer and pipeline assessment with the Mobile Voyager™ HD System. This new product offers unmatched features and ease of use, designed to meet nearly any situation or environmental condition.
"We've been working diligently to improve our advanced level of mainline inspection technology, and thus are excited to introduce Mobile Voyager™ HD System (https://ariesindustries.com/
Founded in 1985, Aries Industries is the industry leader in manufacturing durable video pipeline inspection and rehabilitation systems, plus data management software, to meet the toughest challenges of underground infrastructure and environmental applications. Focused on "Raising the Bar Underground,"
Contact
Aries Industries
***@lunarcommunications.us
2622199931
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse