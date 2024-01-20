 

Aries Industries Advances Mainline Inspection Technology With New Mobile Voyager™ HD System

Latest advance in sewer and pipeline inspection product unveiled this week at WWETT Show
By: Aries Industries
 
 
Mobile Voyager HD System from Aries Industries
Mobile Voyager HD System from Aries Industries
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Jan. 25, 2024 - PRLog -- Aries Industries, the industry leader in state-of-the-art equipment for inspection and maintenance of underground infrastructure, has added flexibility and efficiency to its Voyager™ Mainline Inspection System with the introduction of a completely mobile version of the advanced product.

Users can take their HD mainline inspections anywhere with the new Mobile Voyager™ HD System. The unit easily navigates pipe conditions to capture detailed, high-definition video of relined mainlines 6" to 48" and up. The compact, portable system, equipped with an 800-foot cable, can easily be carried in a pickup truck (fits under a tonneau cover) or mounted in a truck, van, trailer or Aries TrailBlazer.

The Mobile Voyager™ HD System is digital CANbus enabled for instantaneous camera and tractor response. Inspections are viewed on a 15-inch daylight readable touchscreen with thumbstick controls. An in-the-pipe WiperCam™ lens cleaning system maximizes inspection time versus downtime.

A compact, full-HD 1080p pan and tilt video camera, with 120x zoom, captures every pipe detail around the crawler. Optional dual camera lasers are available to precisely measure cracks.

This totally new  portable mainline inspection system will be introduced this week at the Water, Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, held Wednesday through Saturday at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Attendees are invited to visit the Aries Industries' booth (No. 6140) to see the Mobile Voyager™ HD System for themselves!

Much like when it revolutionized pipeline-cutting technology with the Wolverine 2.0 Robotic Cutting System, Aries Industries is further redefining sewer and pipeline assessment with the Mobile Voyager™ HD System. This new product offers unmatched features and ease of use, designed to meet nearly any situation or environmental condition.

"We've been working diligently to improve our advanced level of mainline inspection technology, and thus are excited  to introduce Mobile Voyager™ HD System (https://ariesindustries.com/products/mobile-inspection-sy...) at the WWETT show," said Jim Kraschinsky, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for Aries Industries (https://ariesindustries.com/products/). "Our research and development team gathered customer input, performance data and years of past Aries product experience, to design the best-performing mobile mainline video inspection system in the industry. The Mobile Voyager™ HD System is a completely new, ground-up design that is made in America, and is further proof positive of Aries' dedication to leading the industry. We can't wait to show off this amazing product to our customers."

Founded in 1985, Aries Industries is the industry leader in manufacturing durable video pipeline inspection and rehabilitation systems, plus data management software, to meet the toughest challenges of underground infrastructure and environmental applications. Focused on "Raising the Bar Underground," the company's cameras, tractors and fully-integrated systems are built upon a bedrock of continuous innovation, unmatched reliability and expert customer service. More information is available at www.ariesindustries.com, by calling (800) 234-7205, or following the company on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Aries Industries
