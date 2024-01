Join the Movement: His Glory Announces War Cabinet to Combat the War on Truth

By: His Glory

Hisglorylogo

Contact

Johanna Maaghul

***@nextwaveresources.com Johanna Maaghul

End

-- His Glory Ministry, a beacon of faith led by Pastor David Scarlett, announces an extraordinary opportunity:the formation of the His Glory War Cabinet and a call for the chosen few who dare to make a real difference in the world through their faith and actions. With our true purpose here on earth being to bravely defend and elevate the truth, our goal is to save America and bring people to Jesus. We are looking for people who love our country, love Jesus and who want to help others around the world fight the war on truth.The Bible says in John 8:32The core mission of the His Glory War Cabinet, rooted in the infallibility of the Bible, is the urgent call to action for the transformative power of prayer, and the unwavering guidance of the Holy Spirit to elevate the downtrodden, guide the lost, and be a voice to the voiceless in every corner of the globe.With generations of people numb to the word of God and having lost their moral compass, His Glory is organizing and strengthening to give a platform and a voice to God's people to make a difference, lifting up the lost and giving them hope in this ever-changing world.As stated from our founder, David Scarlett: "Joining the War Cabinet isn't just a position; it's a mission. It's a commitment to carry the torch of faith into every aspect of society and ignite a fire of positive change."Inspired by Isaiah 6:8, "And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?' Then I said, 'Here am I! Send me," we seek visionaries, leaders, and believers.The Seven Mountains of Influence are the primary spheres of culture that make up a nation. They are; Business, Church, Education, Family, Government, Media, Sport, Arts & Entertainment and God intends for the Church to be involved in every "mountain. We are the Church. We are the body of Christ. Your role? To be an agent of change in these spheres of business, education, arts, government, and more, while bringing the power of Jesus to those who have been disconnected from Him." is a great general prayer to pray for your country. If you want to get more specific, you can pray for the Seven "spheres" that make up a flourishing nation.Thank you so much for your consideration to sow into the HIS GLORY Kingdom. Will you help us spread the word and combat the war on truth?About His GloryIt is our mission at His Glory to bring the truth of Jesus Christ and the hope of the Gospel to a Billion Souls! With a firm belief in the power of community, prayer, and serving those in need, His Glory is committed to making a significant impact on a global scale.Christ called us to tell the truth. If you enjoy programs like this, please consider becoming a Warrior in the War On Truth. With your generous support we can continue to create projects that shatter the false narratives of the Enemy. Remember LIGHT WINS!Please donate at www.hisglory.me/ kingdomfund . Thank you!For more information and to get involved, please visit His Glory at hisglory.me and hisglory.tv and on X and rumble at https://x.com/hisgloryme ( https://x.com/ hisgloryme?s= 21&t=uRcD0_ O06ZaGdjJlaWaVBg ) and https://rumble.com/user/hisgloryme.To schedule an interview with Pastor Dave Scarlett or for general media inquiries, please contact Johanna Maaghul at johanna@nextwaveresources.com