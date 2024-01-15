Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Join the Movement: His Glory Announces War Cabinet to Combat the War on Truth
By: His Glory
The Bible says in John 8:32 "and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."
The core mission of the His Glory War Cabinet, rooted in the infallibility of the Bible, is the urgent call to action for the transformative power of prayer, and the unwavering guidance of the Holy Spirit to elevate the downtrodden, guide the lost, and be a voice to the voiceless in every corner of the globe.
With generations of people numb to the word of God and having lost their moral compass, His Glory is organizing and strengthening to give a platform and a voice to God's people to make a difference, lifting up the lost and giving them hope in this ever-changing world.
As stated from our founder, David Scarlett: "Joining the War Cabinet isn't just a position; it's a mission. It's a commitment to carry the torch of faith into every aspect of society and ignite a fire of positive change."
Inspired by Isaiah 6:8, "And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?' Then I said, 'Here am I! Send me," we seek visionaries, leaders, and believers.
The Seven Mountains of Influence are the primary spheres of culture that make up a nation. They are; Business, Church, Education, Family, Government, Media, Sport, Arts & Entertainment and God intends for the Church to be involved in every "mountain. We are the Church. We are the body of Christ. Your role? To be an agent of change in these spheres of business, education, arts, government, and more, while bringing the power of Jesus to those who have been disconnected from Him.
"Your Kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven" is a great general prayer to pray for your country. If you want to get more specific, you can pray for the Seven "spheres" that make up a flourishing nation.
Thank you so much for your consideration to sow into the HIS GLORY Kingdom. Will you help us spread the word and combat the war on truth?
About His Glory
It is our mission at His Glory to bring the truth of Jesus Christ and the hope of the Gospel to a Billion Souls! With a firm belief in the power of community, prayer, and serving those in need, His Glory is committed to making a significant impact on a global scale.
Christ called us to tell the truth. If you enjoy programs like this, please consider becoming a Warrior in the War On Truth. With your generous support we can continue to create projects that shatter the false narratives of the Enemy. Remember LIGHT WINS!
Please donate at www.hisglory.me/
For more information and to get involved, please visit His Glory at hisglory.me and hisglory.tv and on X and rumble at https://x.com/
To schedule an interview with Pastor Dave Scarlett or for general media inquiries, please contact Johanna Maaghul at johanna@nextwaveresources.com
Contact
Johanna Maaghul
***@nextwaveresources.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse