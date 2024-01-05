Follow on Google News
RateLinx and WM Synergy Form Alliance To Improve Transportation Execution
Top Gartner TMS and Infor and Acumatica Gold Partner optimize shipping with scalable easy-to-use TMS
By: RateLinx
WM Synergy clients sought a transportation management solution (TMS) that was more than shipping manifesting and could manage parcel, freight, LTL, and truckload carriers all in one place that was easy-to-use. The TMS also had to have an expansive feature set to scale with their business and shipping complexity. It was also critical for the TMS to be up and running quickly with an integration to the client's existing ERP solution.
"Empowering manufacturers and distributors to reach their full potential through cutting-edge ERP solutions is our core mission," stated Paul Tedford, CEO of WM Synergy. "Our strategic alliance with RateLinx allows us to integrate best-of-breed solutions like ShipLinx TMS into our portfolio, offering a comprehensive and efficient approach for managing parcel, LTL, and truckload shipments. The rapid and seamless implementation of RateLinx's systems, combined with their deep industry expertise, was a key factor in forging this partnership."
"We worked hard to demonstrate to Paul and his team that ShipLinx TMS' client-specific automations would result in significant time savings while still being easy to use. Our mutual clients now spend more time on strategic decision-making and less time on creating a shipment. Both of our organizations strive to exceed our clients' expectations, so it was a natural fit," said Shannon Vaillancourt, President of RateLinx.
To learn more, join RateLinx's President and Founder, Shannon Vaillancourt, Paul Tedford, CEO of WM Synergy, and their mutual client, Sean McGee of Wire Belt Company of America on the January 24, 2024, webinar at 3 PM EST. Click here to register (https://register.gotowebinar.com/
About RateLinx
As a market leader and Gartner TMS top-ranked provider, RateLinx optimizes multi-modal freight spend, automates processes, and scales with businesses as their transportation complexity grows. RateLinx clients save up to 30% on freight and audit freight invoices 92X faster with 100% accuracy. Shippers choose what they need now and expand into the full features of ShipLinx TMS and RateLinx Freight Audit & Pay for any size business. It's an easy-to-use enterprise-quality TMS that's affordable, scalable, and powerful for inbound, outbound, and 3rd party shipments. No other transportation management system achieves cost savings as quickly and efficiently. Visit us at https://www.RateLinx.com.
About WM Synergy
WM Synergy is a leader in cutting-edge ERP and cloud solutions, where innovation meets expertise. Our Center of Excellence stands as a testament to our commitment to driving process improvement, operational efficiency, and growth for the manufacturing and distribution industries. This hub of innovation and digital transformation seamlessly integrates with our best-in-class solutions, including Apptrix, our secure and efficient cloud hosting solution. With this synergy, we ensure that every solution we provide not only meets but exceeds the evolving demands of our clients' businesses, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and success. Visit us at www.wm-synergy.com.
