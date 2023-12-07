 

TAVCO Joins Forces with Rastrac to Revolutionize Fleet Management in the AEC Sector

TAVCO Services, Inc. (TAVCO), a leader in AEC technology solutions, becomes an official Rastrac reseller, bringing advanced GPS tracking and fleet management capabilities to its portfolio.
By: TAVCO Services, Inc.
 
HUTTO, Texas - Dec. 11, 2023 - PRLog -- TAVCO, a renowned provider of high-quality large-format plotters and 3D scanning technology solutions primarily serving the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector, today announced a landmark partnership with Rastrac, a leading name in GPS-based fleet and asset management services. This collaboration marks a significant expansion in TAVCO's offerings, positioning the company as a key player in advanced fleet management solutions.

About the Partnership:

The partnership heralds TAVCO's status as an official reseller of Rastrac's innovative GPS tracking and fleet management products. This strategic move aims to integrate cutting-edge telematics and tracking technology into TAVCO's diverse product portfolio, offering enhanced service and expertise to its AEC clients.

Benefits for the AEC Sector and Beyond:

With this partnership, TAVCO brings a suite of advanced GPS tracking solutions tailored to meet the dynamic needs of modern fleet management in the AEC sector. Clients will benefit from improved operational efficiency, enhanced safety, and cost-effective management of their vehicle fleets.

Rastrac's Technology and Products:

Rastrac's state-of-the-art GPS tracking solutions are known for their precision, reliability, and user-friendly features. These solutions are designed to provide real-time tracking, detailed reporting, and intelligent analytics, enabling AEC companies to optimize their fleet operations and resource management.

Future Vision and Industry Impact:

This partnership reflects TAVCO's commitment to staying at the forefront of technology and innovation. By incorporating Rastrac's solutions, TAVCO enriches its product offerings and reinforces its position as a forward-thinking leader in the AEC industry.

Quotes from Leadership:

"Partnering with Rastrac aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing the most advanced technology solutions to our clients in the AEC sector," said Kevin Vaughan, Vice President at TAVCO. "This collaboration enables us to offer a comprehensive suite of fleet management tools essential for today's market demands."

Michael Wells, Sales and Marketing Manager at Rastrac, added, "We are excited to partner with TAVCO, a company that shares our dedication to quality and innovation. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier fleet management solutions to a wider audience."

About TAVCO:

TAVCO, based in Hutto, TX, is a leading provider of large-format plotting and 3D scanning solutions, catering to the needs of the AEC, manufacturing, facilities, and public sectors. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and technological advancement, TAVCO has established itself as a trusted partner for AEC professionals nationwide for various technology solutions.

About Rastrac:

Rastrac, headquartered in Austin, TX, specializes in GPS fleet tracking and remote asset management solutions for companies of all sizes. Since its inception in 1993, Rastrac has been at the forefront of GPS technology, offering innovative hardware and software solutions to enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs. The GPS fleet tracking and remote asset management solutions can help reduce unnecessary costs on everything from excess fuel usage to costly vehicle breakdowns and more.

For more information on how TAVCO's partnership with Rastrac can benefit your AEC operations, please visit www.tavcotech.com (https://acct1329085-my.sharepoint.com/personal/kevin_tavc...) and www.rastrac.com (https://acct1329085-my.sharepoint.com/personal/kevin_tavc...).

Contact:

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Kevin Vaughan
Vice President
TAVCO
info@tavco.net
866-254-8590

Boilerplate:

TAVCO Overview: TAVCO specializes in providing state-of-the-art plotting and scanning solutions for the AEC sector, enhancing productivity, quality, and client satisfaction.

Rastrac Overview: Rastrac is a leader in GPS fleet tracking and asset management, committed to delivering advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses globally.

Media Contact
Kevin Vaughan
***@tavco.net
5124670230
End
