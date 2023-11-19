Live Courageously Podcast Show with John Duffy and Guest Xi Van Fleet

John Duffy And Xi Van Fleet

Contact

Melissa E English

***@gmail.com Melissa E English

End

-- "Live Courageously"Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.https://linktr.ee/livecourageouslyLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquareYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeIand listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…On Nov 26th John's guest will be Xi Van FleetXi Van Fleet grew up in Mao's China. She spent her entire school years in the turmoil of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. After high school, she, along with all the urban youths, was forced to work in the fields for 3 years to be re-educated by the peasants. She was able to go to college only after Mao's death. In 1986 she came to America as a student to pursue her graduate studies. She holds master degrees in English and Library Science. In the past 30 years she worked in the field of Information Management. As a private citizen, she has never been politically involved. Like many Americans, 2020 has become a turning point for her. Compelled by her personal experience under Mao and the realization that the Chinese Cultural Revolution she lived through is taking place here in America, she has committed herself to the mission of educating American people about the horror of Socialism/Communism, and warn them of the danger of Cultural Marxist Woke Revolution that is threatening our country.Her book "Mao's America: A Survivor's Warning" was just released and is available in Bookstores and on Amazon.John Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film,with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously", He has produced 57 podcast shows to date.John has also written two memoirs,and. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.