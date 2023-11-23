Follow on Google News
Teeth with a Wobble Can Ruin One's Thanksgiving Gobble - Get Wright Perio & Implants Help in SC, OC
Putting an End to Wobbly Teeth Woes – Wright Perio & Implants Offers Expert Solutions at in San Clemente, and Serves San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel and Mission Viejo, Orange County, CA
By: Dr. Raymond L. Wright Jr.
Addressing the Wobble:
A wobbly tooth can be more than just a minor inconvenience;
Dr. Wright says, "...the mouth is an opening to your body...so if your oral health is poor, chances are that the rest of your health will follow suit. There's enough science to back that showing that the bacteria in the mouth can get lodged into your organs, because it gets into your bloodstream on a daily basis; and that can lead to lots of serious health issues...basically like a domino effect.
We focus on every aspect of patients' teeth: if a tooth that needs to be extracted, we recommend that, if they need a root canal then we're going to advise them of that. If they have bone loss, then they're going to do surgery if they'll need some restorations afterward; but we determine which teeth can be saved and which cannot - based upon bone support. Its critical. So, there's no point in doing all these crowns and veneers and stuff, and the patients doesn't have bone support - soon as they bite into anything the teeth are going to fall out."
Comprehensive Perio & Implant Solutions:
Wright Perio & Implants offers a range of cutting-edge periodontal and implant services to cater to the unique needs of each patient. From non-surgical periodontal treatments to advanced dental implant procedures, the clinic utilizes state-of-the-
Schedule Your Consultation Today:
This Thanksgiving don't let dental issues dampen your celebration. You can Contact Wright Perio & Implants to schedule a consultation visit and ensure your teeth are ready to handle all the festive delights of the holiday feasting season.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Tracey Bond | MPRL
Beneficience.com Legacy PR
About Wright Perio & Implants:
Wright Perio & Implants is a leading dental clinic specializing in periodontal care and dental implants. Led by Dr. Raymond L. Wright Jr., the clinic is committed to providing personalized, state-of-the-
On Social networks visit Dr. Wright
Facebook: Raymond L. Wirght DDS PC
Instagram: Wrightsperio
Tiktok: SCGUMS
Contact
Dr. Tracey Bond, MPRL
Publicist Of Record for Dr. Raymond L. Wright Jr.
at Beneficience.com PR
***@beneficience.com
