Landmark Structural Builders Joins 'Principal for a Day' During Careers in Construction Month
Community leaders are invited to take on the role of a school principal for a day as part of the Dallas Regional Chamber and Dallas Independent School District's Principal for a Day project in order to better understand the potential and problems facing the educational system. The fact that Landmark is supporting this program demonstrates the company's dedication to promoting a better future for both the construction industry and the local community.
Shawna Guevara, a prominent Landmark Structural Builders member, will serve as George Bannerman Dealey Montessori Academy's Principal for a Day on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Dealey Montessori is an institution known for its diverse student body, encompassing Pre-K through 8th grade. The school's curriculum comprises Montessori programs for Pre-K to 5th grade and an International Academy for students in grades 6 to 8.
Leaders like Shawna Guevara have a special opportunity to interact with students, teachers, and administrators through the Principal for a Day initiative. Throughout the day, activities include greeting to students, reading announcements, taking part in class discussions, speaking to students about subjects pertaining to their area of expertise, watching lessons, and even co-teaching courses with teachers.
Landmark Structural Builders is delighted to take this opportunity to highlight the various career pathways available in the construction sector. The organization believes that the construction industry provides not only hands-on experience but also the opportunity to make a significant impact on communities. Landmark understands the value of bringing in fresh talent to the building industry and works to motivate the following generation of builders.
Capital One is sponsoring Principal for a Day, and Landmark Structural Builders is excited to be a part of this collaborative initiative. The program supports the business's mission of fostering construction professions and developing ties between the sector and the local community.
Joe Biedenharn, Vice President at Landmark Structural Builders, stated, "Landmark Structural Builders is dedicated to highlighting the exciting and lucrative prospects available in the construction industry. We are committed to empowering the upcoming generation of construction professionals, which is why we participated in the Principal for a Day program during Careers in Construction Month. We are dedicated to constructing both strong buildings and promising futures."
Landmark Structural Builders is steadfast in its commitment to encouraging students to seek professions in construction as the sector experiences a rising labor shortage. By engaging with Dealey Montessori and International Academy, Landmark hopes to inspire young minds and show them that a career in construction can be fulfilling.
For more information about Landmark Structural Builders and its involvement in the Principal for a Day project, please visit landmarkstructural.com
About Landmark Structural Builders:
Landmark Structural Builders is a renowned construction company that specializes in multifamily, commercial, and industrial buildings. Landmark Structural Builders is in the forefront of creating innovative and sustainable construction solutions, with a commitment to quality and community service.
