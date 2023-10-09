John Duffy and Guest Ron Weinreich Director of MKA Israel Communications Program Leader

John Duffy And Ron Weinreich

-- "Live Courageously"Podcast Show with John Duffy is a show for our time where fear and courage are battling it out in our lives. The Podcast show brings on a wide range of guests who are friends of the host who have lived courageous lives in the face of many types of adversity.The show will air this Sunday Oct 13th @ 12pm PST Live on John Duffy's Facebook Page. Contact Info: https://linktr.ee/livecourageouslyLinkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/duffysquareproductions/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/duffysquareYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os8ZRfgbTeIand listen to it on Spotify, Audible, Google Music and more…On Oct 13th John's guests will be Ron Weinreich , Director of MKA IsraelCommunications Program Leader High-Performance Executive CoachRon Weinreich is a unique face in the consulting and coaching landscape. Born in Israel and raised in the United States, he has both a love for training and developing leaders in the business world as well as a profound excellence in the world of art – namely music.By the age of 20, Ron was leading soldiers in combat in the Israeli Defense Forces as a Tank commander where he suffered a spinal cord injury at war. After rehabilitating with unlikely speed, he studied Business in Israel's premier Reichman University and graduated from the renowned ZELL Entrepreneurship Program. He led leadership workshops for the IDF, and became a leading director in a US all-volunteer non profit where alongside his partners, over $42 million in grassroots donations were raised to fund devices for injured US veterans within a two year period.Over the last decade Ron has been heavily involved in leading programs and coaching in one of the world's most demanding leadership programs at Landmark Worldwide. Ron currently resides between Israel and Los Angeles, and is spearheading our firm in Israel.Ron has spoken before thousands of people on the subjects of communication, performance and leadership both in Israel and the United States. He is known for his pragmatic, inspiring style and warrior spirit. @2022 Mark Kamin & AssociatesJohn Duffy the creator and moderator of "Live Courageously"has produced over 50 + films in his film career. John grew up in the South Bronx dropping out of high school at 15. . After many journeys, John has made his way as a counselor, producer, professor, and motivational speaker. John has recently produced the feature film,with Kevin Sorbo. John was an adjunct professor at two universities including the Art Center in Pasadena. John has also worked in the personal development industry with Tony Robbins as his mentor.He produced a weekly live show on Facebook for two years covering transformational material. On February 20th, 2022 John introduced his new podcast, "Live Courageously", He has produced 50 shows to date.John has also written two memoirs,and. Both are currently being shopped to publishers.