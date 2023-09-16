Follow on Google News
RedZone Group Purchasing welcomes The Escalator Cleaning Company to authorized vendors portfolio
By: RedZone Group Purchasing
The Escalator Cleaning Company has been a one-stop solution for a company's escalator cleaning needs since 2005. They are the exclusive US and Canadian importer of the Step 110 escalator cleaning machines, the finest escalator cleaning equipment in the marketplace. The Step 110 or its predecessor model, the Rotomac, has been used either by their customers or their internal contracting division to clean escalators at approximately 78 airports, 50+ convention centers/sports venues, and numerous casinos, large buildings, rapid transit systems, retail stores, colleges, and malls across the US and Canada.
"We see partnering with RedZone Group Purchasing as a win-win-win"
Peter Secord, President of RedZone Group Purchasing, also expressed avid support. "We are pleased to add The Escalator Cleaning Company to our growing roster of service companies. Several of our members have escalators, especially our larger stadiums, Ballparks and Convention Centers and as building engineers will testify, regular maintenance and cleaning is imperative for equipment integrity, longevity, and venue appearance. We're always seeking out the best-in-class vendors for our members, and when looking over the coast-to-coast venue customers that The Escalator Company serve it was clear that they're the best at what they do."
About The Escalator Cleaning Company
The Escalator Cleaning Company deep cleans over 600 escalators annually, more than any other private company in the US. The 4 major escalator manufacturers (Kone, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, and Otis) have all purchased their equipment, endorsed their cleaning process, and outsourced numerous jobs to them.
Contact:
Richard Helfman
richard@ihwusa.com
(917) 597-1916
www.cleanescalators.com
About RedZone Group Purchasing
RedZone Group Purchasing offers owners and managers of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers and professional sports franchises access to a nationwide group purchasing program. The purchasing program brings buying power to all members though procurement agreements focused on MRO, Capital Equipment, Building Materials, IT, Food & Beverage, Office Supplies, Equipment Rentals and now The Escalator Cleaning Company is added to the mix.
Contact:
Peter Secord, President
psecord@redzonegp.com
888-483-5017
https://www.redzonegp.com
Contact
Michele Rempel
***@westvyne.com
