RedZone Group Purchasing welcomes The Escalator Cleaning Company to authorized vendors portfolio

-- The Escalator Cleaning Company has joined RedZone Group Purchasing's portfolio of authorized vendors. This unique relationship provides RedZone's professional sports franchises and sports & entertainment venue members with significant discounts and saving opportunities on The Escalator Cleaning Company's services and equipment.The Escalator Cleaning Company has been a one-stop solution for a company's escalator cleaning needs since 2005. They are the exclusive US and Canadian importer of the Step 110 escalator cleaning machines, the finest escalator cleaning equipment in the marketplace. The Step 110 or its predecessor model, the Rotomac, has been used either by their customers or their internal contracting division to clean escalators at approximately 78 airports, 50+ convention centers/sports venues, and numerous casinos, large buildings, rapid transit systems, retail stores, colleges, and malls across the US and Canada."We see partnering with RedZone Group Purchasing as a win-win-win", says Richard Helfman, President of The Escalator Cleaning Company. "RedZone members win by getting deep discounts on our escalator cleaning machine and the rate we charge to deep clean escalators on site. RedZone is the dominant group purchasing organization in the world of sports & entertainment and they serve hundreds of venues across the country that have escalators, all of which need periodic cleaning. It also helps us in that RedZone members have access to GPO pricing from all the largest elevator and escalator equipment manufacturers."Peter Secord, President of RedZone Group Purchasing, also expressed avid support. "We are pleased to add The Escalator Cleaning Company to our growing roster of service companies. Several of our members have escalators, especially our larger stadiums, Ballparks and Convention Centers and as building engineers will testify, regular maintenance and cleaning is imperative for equipment integrity, longevity, and venue appearance. We're always seeking out the best-in-class vendors for our members, and when looking over the coast-to-coast venue customers that The Escalator Company serve it was clear that they're the best at what they do."The Escalator Cleaning Company deep cleans over 600 escalators annually, more than any other private company in the US. The 4 major escalator manufacturers (Kone, Schindler, ThyssenKrupp, and Otis) have all purchased their equipment, endorsed their cleaning process, and outsourced numerous jobs to them.Contact:Richard Helfmanrichard@ihwusa.com(917) 597-1916www.cleanescalators.comRedZone Group Purchasing offers owners and managers of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers and professional sports franchises access to a nationwide group purchasing program. The purchasing program brings buying power to all members though procurement agreements focused on MRO, Capital Equipment, Building Materials, IT, Food & Beverage, Office Supplies, Equipment Rentals and now The Escalator Cleaning Company is added to the mix.Contact:Peter Secord, Presidentpsecord@redzonegp.com888-483-5017