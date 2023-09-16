The Hackbook For Musicians ##New Book

Unleash Your Musical Potential with "The Hackbook For Musicians": A Guide to Artistry, Growth, and Success in the Digital Era

By: Wilson Joel

The Hackbook For Musicians

Contact

Wilson Joel

me@musicmagnate.pro Wilson Joel

End

-- Embark on a transformative musical journey with "The Hackbook For Musicians," an inspiring guide that goes beyond technical skill to unlock the true essence of becoming a professional musician. Authored by Wilson Joel, this book delves into the artistry, dedication, and resilience required to excel in the music industry, providing invaluable insights and practical advice for aspiring musicians and seasoned professionals alike."The Hackbook For Musicians" transcends the boundaries of traditional music education, offering a holistic approach that encompasses integrity, being a great team player, adaptability, exposure, vision, a prayer life, music business knowledge, and more. With ten salient points that serve as guiding principles, Wilson Joel invites readers to explore their musical potential, overcome obstacles, and navigate the ever-changing landscape of the digital era.Some of the key features of "The Hackbook For Musicians" include:1. Embracing integrity in your musical journey: Discover the importance of authenticity, ethics, and artistic integrity in building a sustainable music career. Learn how to stay true to your artistic vision while adapting to industry trends and technological advancements.2. Being a great team player: Explore the dynamics of collaboration and teamwork in the music industry. Learn how to communicate effectively, embrace diverse perspectives, and foster positive relationships with fellow musicians, producers, and industry professionals."The Hackbook For Musicians" is available exclusively in e-book and audiobook formats, ensuring accessibility for musicians worldwide. Whether you're an aspiring musician seeking guidance or a seasoned professional looking for fresh perspectives, this book is a must-read for anyone passionate about music.For more information or to request a review copy, please contact:Wilson Joel@musicmagnate on instagram@thehackbookformusicians on instagram"The Hackbook For Musicians" can be purchased as an e-book or audiobook on [Amazon/Barnes & Noble/other platforms].About the Author:Wilson Joel, widely known as "Music Magnate", is a self-taught music producer, director, composer, audio engineer, songwriter, voice/talent coach, multi-instrumentalist, and media entrepreneur. He has had a significant impact on the music and production industry through his innovative approach and by working with talented artists and creators.With over two decades of global professional experience, Joel has successfully directed concerts like "The Experience Lagos." He is actively involved in the industry with active memberships spanning GRAMMYS' Recording Academy and a national associate member of the EMMYS' Television Academy.He has also collaborated with Sony Music and Universal Music in South Africa where he is currently signed to Universal Music Publishing.Throughout his career, he has written, produced, mixed, and mastered numerous hit tracks; collaborating with renowned artists in Africa, Europe, the United States of America, Universal Music Group, Sony Music, independent producers, and others since 2008. Joel's exceptional works, showcased on various platforms, have garnered direct admiration from over 40,000,000 enthusiasts.Additionally, he serves as the Creative Head of Doxology Music Entertainment LLC, based in Maryland, USA.Joel is deeply committed to fostering creative growth, ensuring fair participation of music stakeholders, combating exploitative practices against artists, and providing talent management. These endeavors are close to his heart, starting in Nigeria and extending to other African countries, as well as now expanding to North America and beyond.Note to editors:High-resolution images of the book cover and author photo are available upon request.Instagram.com/musicmagnate