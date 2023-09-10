Follow on Google News
Butter Baked Cake Co. Pioneers Inclusive Desserts
Butter Baked Cake Co is Reimagining Indulgence with a Health-Conscious Twist
"We believe that no one should be left out of life's celebrations, especially when it's time for cake," says Whitney Lounsbury, the visionary founder behind Butter Baked Cake Co. "Our focus is on crafting desserts that not only meet the highest standards of clean ingredients but also deliver an experience that delights the taste buds."
Butter Baked Cake Co's approach is a blend of innovation, flavor, and health. Each product is meticulously crafted to eliminate sugar, gluten, grains, and soy without compromising on taste or texture. The result is a line of treats that appeals to a diverse audience, including those with dietary restrictions such as diabetes, gluten intolerance, or a commitment to low-carb living. As the only commercially available product in their space using real butter instead of butter alternatives or inflammatory oils in their products, Butter Baked Cake Co is a category disruptor in both taste and health benefits.
With over 11% of the US population grappling with Diabetes, the company's mission becomes increasingly pertinent. Butter Baked Cake Co is contributing to the promotion of healthier choices while championing the right to enjoy life's celebrations fully.
The brand has successfully rolled out its line of desserts to over 50 high-end natural grocers in Southern California, outperforming 9 out of 10 competitors in their category. They also ship directly to their loyal customers nationwide from their website. Butter Baked Cake Co's growth is a testament to its resonance with consumers who seek delectable treats and products that align with their well-being goals.
About Butter Baked Cake Co:
Butter Baked Cake Co is a pioneering brand in the dessert industry, dedicated to creating sugar-free, gluten-free treats made with clean ingredients. With a mission to make desserts inclusive without sacrificing taste, the company has successfully captured the hearts of health-conscious consumers. For more information, visit www.butterbakedcakeco.com.
