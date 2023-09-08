Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Travelsist Selected To Participate in Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023
Atlanta Startup Moment -- Three Atlanta Startups Chosen to Participate in the World's Most Important Tech Startup Conference
By: Whittley Agency
"To earn our way onto the TechCrunch Disrupt stage, representing Atlanta, and the air travel industry as a whole, is a wonderful honor for my team and I," said Veronica Woodruff, Founder & CEO at Travelsist. "Our innovative spirit as a company has always led us down the right path, and on September 19th, that same spirit will lead us into one of the world's preeminent technology conferences where we're thrilled to be able to share our story, showcase the new technology, and come together with tech leaders and investors from around the planet."
For the first time ever, Travelsist will be showcasing a new revolutionary AI-powered technology at the conference. Thus far they have raised $850K in Venture Capital, and are currently raising a new round of funding.
"The City of Atlanta is extremely proud to have 3 of our companies and our Mayor featured at this year's TechCrunch, bringing attention to the innovation in our ecosystem. We are committed to becoming a top tier tech hub and are excited to showcase what we're building," states Donald Beamer, City of Atlanta Senior Technology Advisor.
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 - Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top-of-mind for the tech industry's key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer, and more.
To learn more about Travelsist, visit https://www.travelsist.com/
For media and press inquiries, contact: clorissa@whittleyagency.com
About Travelsist
Travelsist is a new supply chain leader in ground Passenger Services, providing AI & machine learning-enabled, on-demand personal assistance services for air travelers, and rich traveler data for airlines & airports. Moreover, Travelsist is actively forging connections and partnerships across the country.
About Startup Battlefield
TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 is the world's preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, and have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities, and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.
About TechCrunch Disrupt
TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing innovative technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.
Contact
Whittley Agency
clorissa@whittleyagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse