 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Travelsist TechCrunch Summit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2023
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098

Follow on Google News

Travelsist Selected To Participate in Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Atlanta Startup Moment -- Three Atlanta Startups Chosen to Participate in the World's Most Important Tech Startup Conference
By: Whittley Agency
 
 
Travelsist
Travelsist
ATLANTA - Sept. 11, 2023 - PRLog -- Travelsist, an Atlanta-based startup providing AI & machine learning-enabled, on-demand personal assistance services to air travelers, and rich traveler data to airlines & airports, has been chosen alongside two other local companies to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 as part of Startup Battlefield 200, the world's preeminent startup competition. Travelsist is one of 200 startups selected from a global review of thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. This year's Startup Battlefield participants span artificial intelligence (AI), software as a service (SaaS), fintech, security, sustainability, space exploration, and more.

"To earn our way onto the TechCrunch Disrupt stage, representing Atlanta, and the air travel industry as a whole, is a wonderful honor for my team and I," said Veronica Woodruff, Founder & CEO at Travelsist. "Our innovative spirit as a company has always led us down the right path, and on September 19th, that same spirit will lead us into one of the world's preeminent technology conferences where we're thrilled to be able to share our story, showcase the new technology, and come together with tech leaders and investors from around the planet."

For the first time ever, Travelsist will be showcasing a new revolutionary AI-powered technology at the conference. Thus far they have raised $850K in Venture Capital, and are currently raising a new round of funding.

"The City of Atlanta is extremely proud to have 3 of our companies and our Mayor featured at this year's TechCrunch, bringing attention to the innovation in our ecosystem. We are committed to becoming a top tier tech hub and are excited to showcase what we're building," states Donald Beamer, City of Atlanta Senior Technology Advisor.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 - Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top-of-mind for the tech industry's key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer, and more.

To learn more about Travelsist, visit https://www.travelsist.com/about

For media and press inquiries, contact: clorissa@whittleyagency.com

About Travelsist
Travelsist is a new supply chain leader in ground Passenger Services, providing AI & machine learning-enabled, on-demand personal assistance services for air travelers, and rich traveler data for airlines & airports. Moreover, Travelsist is actively forging connections and partnerships across the country.

About Startup Battlefield
TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 is the world's preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, and have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities, and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt
TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing innovative technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.

Contact
Whittley Agency
clorissa@whittleyagency.com
End
Source:Whittley Agency
Email:***@whittleyagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Travelsist TechCrunch Summit
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Synergy PR Services News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 11, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share