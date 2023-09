Travelsist Selected To Participate in Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Atlanta Startup Moment -- Three Atlanta Startups Chosen to Participate in the World's Most Important Tech Startup Conference

By: Whittley Agency

Travelsist

Contact

Whittley Agency

clorissa@whittleyagency.com Whittley Agency

End

-- Travelsist, an Atlanta-based startup providing AI & machine learning-enabled, on-demand personal assistance services to air travelers, and rich traveler data to airlines & airports, has been chosen alongside two other local companies to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 as part of Startup Battlefield 200, the world's preeminent startup competition. Travelsist is one of 200 startups selected from a global review of thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors. This year's Startup Battlefield participants span artificial intelligence (AI), software as a service (SaaS), fintech, security, sustainability, space exploration, and more.said Veronica Woodruff, Founder & CEO at Travelsist. "For the first time ever, Travelsist will be showcasing a new revolutionary AI-powered technology at the conference. Thus far they have raised $850K in Venture Capital, and are currently raising a new round of funding.states Donald Beamer, City of Atlanta Senior Technology Advisor.TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 - Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The event is known for debuting the hottest startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what's top-of-mind for the tech industry's key innovators—and this year will be no different. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer, and more.To learn more about Travelsist, visit https://www.travelsist.com/ about Travelsist is a new supply chain leader in ground Passenger Services, providing AI & machine learning-enabled, on-demand personal assistance services for air travelers, and rich traveler data for airlines & airports. Moreover, Travelsist is actively forging connections and partnerships across the country.TechCrunch's Startup Battlefield 200 is the world's preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, and have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities, and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.TechCrunch Disrupt is the world's leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing innovative technologies, and discussing what's top of mind for the tech industry's key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.