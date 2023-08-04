Follow on Google News
"Eclectic" Business Leader Named Classy Communications COO
By: Classy Communications LLC
"Working with Classy Communications allows me to be a part of a team that wants to create a new paradigm in business," she said. "We are all in alignment about wanting to conduct business in a holistic way. Our shared vision and collaborative focus is exemplary of the spirit of teamwork that makes holistic business practices so effective."
An eclectic person, Rae is no stranger to life in business. She's managed eleven different organizations. Learning to listen has been Rae's most important endeavor.
"All of those decades of experience have taught me the value of listening," she said. "As a result, I can very quickly discern how to help a client, business, or organization."
Additionally, Rae has brought her love of acquiring knowledge to Classy Communications. Her decades of experience combined with her specific skill sets have made her an integral part of enhancing the Company's existing business strategies.
Along with providing public relations and marketing services, Classy Communications commits to helping businesses improve their organizational practices. Rae is ready to take on all types of clients.
"We can help the entrepreneur who's preparing to launch or the person who's been in business for decades," she said. "Our job is to help them achieve whatever their ideas of business success are."
Teambuilding is very important to Rae. As a leader, she prioritizes making sure that all pertinent information for the success of the Company is available to all team members.
"Sharing knowledge freely is an important part of building a team," she said. "Empowerment creates successful teams."
Beyond building empowered teams, Rae puts particular focus on building relationships.
"I know it's called networking in the business world," she said. "For me, it's about making new friends, building relationships, and fostering community."
Rae's eyes are set on the future. In support of her vision, she plans to work with her team to create a smooth expansion of Classy Communications.
"For me it's team building which allows continued expansion and evolution to meet the needs of the people you're working with," she said. "As we know in business, those needs are ever changing."
For Rae, the future is exciting. She aims to make the COO position at Classy Communications something personal and meaningful.
"It's a great honor and a joy to serve as COO of Classy Communications,"
For more information about Classy Communications, please visit their website Classy Communications – Planning and Managing for Individuals, Businesses and Organizations (https://classycommunications.net/
