Systemex Group Emerges as a Leading Provider of Industry 4.0 Solutions
By: Systemex Group
Under the leadership of Sam Abdelmalek, who assumes the role of President & CEO, Systemex Group is poised to capitalize on the growth of Industry 4.0, both in North America and globally. With an exceptional team in place, the organization is primed to meet the increasing demand for its services.
"We have carefully assembled a remarkable leadership team, positioning ourselves to seize the opportunities presented by Industry 4.0," remarks Serge Tousignant, Chairman of the board for Systemex Group. "The demand for the comprehensive solutions offered by Systemex Group and its divisions is immense, and we are confident in our ability to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients," continues Tousignant.
Systemex Automation and Systemex Industrial Consulting will continue their operations as independent entities, leveraging their expertise to generate synergies that empower them to offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the demands of Industry 4.0. The divisions management teams remain intact under the leadership of Kelsey Medeiros and Louis Soucy respectively. Systemex Automation delivers full manufacturing and warehouse automation projects. While Systemex Industrial Consulting offers asset and risk management, commissioning as well as maintenance and reliability services.
Sam Abdelmalek, President & CEO of Systemex Group, expresses his enthusiasm for this incredible opportunity to lead such a talented team. "With our talented employees and extensive capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to deliver measurable bottom-line results for our customers," states Abdelmalek. "Our mission is to become the preferred partner and enabler for businesses committed to achieving financial and operational excellence through the implementation of an Industry 4.0 strategy," continues Abdelmalek.
As businesses worldwide embrace the transformative power of Industry 4.0, Systemex Group is ready to provide cutting-edge solutions that drive productivity, enhance efficiency, and deliver substantial business outcomes.
About Systemex Group
Systemex Group is composed of two strategic divisions, Systemex Automation and Systemex Industries Consulting. It is headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada, and Wilmington, North Carolina, USA.
For more information, visit Systemex Group's website: systemex.com
About Systemex Automation
Systemex Automation, with its head office in Laval, Quebec, Canada, is a firm specializing in engineering, manufacturing and integration of automated production systems. The Company provides innovative technological solutions to a wide range of clients in the fields of warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing within multiple industrial sectors through its team of qualified experts in automation, robotics, AMR/AGVs, and vision systems.
For more information, visit Systemex Automation's website: https://www.systemexautomation.com/
About Systemex Industrial Consulting
Systemex Industrial Consulting, with its head office in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, is a firm offering services in Operational Readiness and Commissioning, Asset Performance Management, Risk Management, and Maintenance & Reliability Outsourcing. It is a strategic and tactical firm known for its ability to find practical solutions intended to optimize the reliability, availability and cost of industrial assets over their entire life cycle.
For more information, visit Systemex Industrial Consulting website: https://siconseils.ca/
Contact
Sam Abdelmalek
President & CEO,
Systemex Group
sabdelmalek@
