11th Annual Fill An F-150 Water Drive for Salvation Army

Receive a Discounted Voucher to Hurricane Harbor by Dropping Off Cases of Bottled Water July 7-31 at Ford Dealerships

Salvation Army provide vital hydration in summer

AutoNation Ford of North Scottsdale, 8555 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260 (480) 991-3333

Bell Ford, 2401 W. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Camelback Ford, 1330 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Chapman Ford, 3950 N. 89th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Earnhardt Ford, 7300 W. Orchid Lane, Chandler, AZ 85285

Jones Ford Buckeye, 24600 W. Yuma Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa, 460 E. Auto Center Drive, Mesa, AZ 85204

Peoria Ford, 9130 W. Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Robert Horne Ford, 3400 S. Tomahawk Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85219

Rodeo Ford, 13680 W. Test Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Sanderson Ford, 6400 N. 51st Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301

San Tan Ford, 1429 Motorplex Loop, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Surprise Ford, 16825 W. Waddell Road, Surprise, AZ 85388

Media Contact

Stephanie Jarnagan

stephanie@thinkcommaz.com Stephanie Jarnagan

End

-- Ford and its philanthropic arm, Ford Motor Company Fund (http://fordfund.org/), are teaming up with Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (https://www.sixflags.com/phoenix) on theto help The Salvation Army (https://give-sw.salvationarmy.org/campaign/fill-a-ford-f150-or-water-for-hope-2023/c496228)provide vital hydration throughout the hot summer months.From July 7-31all 13 Metro Phoenix-area Ford dealerships are collecting cases of bottled water to support The Salvation Army and its Emergency Disaster Services program, which provides hydration, respite and safety information to those in need at heat relief stations in Metro Phoenix on days with Excessive Heat Warnings issued by the National Weather Service. According to Maricopa County Public Health (https://www.maricopa.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/5585), there werein Maricopa County in 2022, with more cases still under investigation. This represents a 25% increase from the year prior."The Salvation Army gives out nearly 1,500 bottles of water per day during Excessive Heat Warnings and thousands more bottles of water throughout the year to people such as first responders and those displaced by disaster," said Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, Commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix. "We are very grateful to Ford, Hurricane Harbor in helping us be ready with life-saving hydration for the tens of thousands of people who will need it this year."Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix will provide a half-off general admission voucher (good for up to 4 people) to each person who donates at least one case of water (standard 16.9 oz., 24 or more bottles) at any metro Phoenix-area Ford dealership. The discounted daily admission vouchers are redeemable during the 2023 season. Quantities available at each Ford dealership are limited.Ford's goal is to collect 150,000 bottles of water in support of The Salvation Army. To date, Ford's Fill an F-150 water drive has collected more thanof water for The Salvation Army. Administered by the Ford Fund, Ford will jumpstart the drive with aand other vital Salvation Army programs."This is our 11th annual water drive in partnership with The Salvation Army, which is very much in line with Ford's mission to serve the communities where we do business and help the underserved,"said Brandon Nix, regional manager for Ford Motor Company in Phoenix. "We hope our Ford customers – and those new to Ford – will stop by any local Ford dealership with their water donation and, in turn, get a little fun out of their donation with discounted admission to Hurricane Harbor."Those interested in donating a case of water in support of the Fill an F-150 Water Drive may drop off water at any of the following 13 Valley Ford dealerships July 7-31, 2023:(602) 866-1776(888) 264-1851(480) 420-1460(602) 893-0000(623) 386-4429(480) 569-7713(623) 977-8888(480) 474-2500(877) 746-1110(623) 842-8600(480) 621-3700(623) 792-2522