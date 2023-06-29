 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Ford
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Transportation
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2023
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
June 2023
3029

Follow on Google News

11th Annual Fill An F-150 Water Drive for Salvation Army

Receive a Discounted Voucher to Hurricane Harbor by Dropping Off Cases of Bottled Water July 7-31 at Ford Dealerships
By:
 
 
Salvation Army provide vital hydration in summer
Salvation Army provide vital hydration in summer
PHOENIX - July 4, 2023 - PRLog -- Ford and its philanthropic arm, Ford Motor Company Fund (http://fordfund.org/), are teaming up with Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (https://www.sixflags.com/phoenix) on the 11th annual Fill an F-150 Water Drive to help The Salvation Army (https://give-sw.salvationarmy.org/campaign/fill-a-ford-f150-or-water-for-hope-2023/c496228) provide vital hydration throughout the hot summer months.

From July 7-31, all 13 Metro Phoenix-area Ford dealerships are collecting cases of bottled water to support The Salvation Army and its Emergency Disaster Services program, which provides hydration, respite and safety information to those in need at heat relief stations in Metro Phoenix on days with Excessive Heat Warnings issued by the National Weather Service. According to Maricopa County Public Health (https://www.maricopa.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/5585), there were 425 confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County in 2022, with more cases still under investigation. This represents a 25% increase from the year prior.

"The Salvation Army gives out nearly 1,500 bottles of water per day during Excessive Heat Warnings and thousands more bottles of water throughout the year to people such as first responders and those displaced by disaster," said Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, Commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix. "We are very grateful to Ford, Hurricane Harbor in helping us be ready with life-saving hydration for the tens of thousands of people who will need it this year."

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix will provide a half-off general admission voucher (good for up to 4 people) to each person who donates at least one case of water (standard 16.9 oz., 24 or more bottles) at any metro Phoenix-area Ford dealership. The discounted daily admission vouchers are redeemable during the 2023 season. Quantities available at each Ford dealership are limited.

Ford's goal is to collect 150,000 bottles of water in support of The Salvation Army. To date, Ford's Fill an F-150 water drive has collected more than 1.1 million bottles of water for The Salvation Army. Administered by the Ford Fund, Ford will jumpstart the drive with a $20,000 grant in support of the water drive and other vital Salvation Army programs.

"This is our 11th annual water drive in partnership with The Salvation Army, which is very much in line with Ford's mission to serve the communities where we do business and help the underserved," said Brandon Nix, regional manager for Ford Motor Company in Phoenix. "We hope our Ford customers – and those new to Ford – will stop by any local Ford dealership with their water donation and, in turn, get a little fun out of their donation with discounted admission to Hurricane Harbor."

Those interested in donating a case of water in support of the Fill an F-150 Water Drive may drop off water at any of the following 13 Valley Ford dealerships July 7-31, 2023:
  • AutoNation Ford of North Scottsdale, 8555 E. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260   (480) 991-3333
  • Bell Ford, 2401 W. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023  

(602) 866-1776
  • Camelback Ford, 1330 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

(888) 264-1851
  • Chapman Ford, 3950 N. 89th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 420-1460
  • Earnhardt Ford, 7300 W. Orchid Lane, Chandler, AZ 85285

(602) 893-0000
  • Jones Ford Buckeye, 24600 W. Yuma Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326

(623) 386-4429
  • Larry H. Miller Ford Mesa, 460 E. Auto Center Drive, Mesa, AZ  85204

(480) 569-7713
  • Peoria Ford, 9130 W. Bell Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

(623) 977-8888
  • Robert Horne Ford, 3400 S. Tomahawk Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85219

(480) 474-2500
  • Rodeo Ford, 13680 W. Test Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338

(877) 746-1110
  • Sanderson Ford, 6400 N. 51st Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301

(623) 842-8600
  • San Tan Ford, 1429 Motorplex Loop, Gilbert, AZ 85296      

(480) 621-3700
  • Surprise Ford, 16825 W. Waddell Road, Surprise, AZ 85388

(623) 792-2522

Media Contact
Stephanie Jarnagan
stephanie@thinkcommaz.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@thinkcommaz.com
Tags:Ford
Industry:Transportation
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Media Push News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 04, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share