11th Annual Fill An F-150 Water Drive for Salvation Army
Receive a Discounted Voucher to Hurricane Harbor by Dropping Off Cases of Bottled Water July 7-31 at Ford Dealerships
By: THE MEDIA PUSH
From July 7-31, all 13 Metro Phoenix-area Ford dealerships are collecting cases of bottled water to support The Salvation Army and its Emergency Disaster Services program, which provides hydration, respite and safety information to those in need at heat relief stations in Metro Phoenix on days with Excessive Heat Warnings issued by the National Weather Service. According to Maricopa County Public Health (https://www.maricopa.gov/
"The Salvation Army gives out nearly 1,500 bottles of water per day during Excessive Heat Warnings and thousands more bottles of water throughout the year to people such as first responders and those displaced by disaster," said Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, Commander of The Salvation Army Southwest Division, based in Phoenix. "We are very grateful to Ford, Hurricane Harbor in helping us be ready with life-saving hydration for the tens of thousands of people who will need it this year."
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix will provide a half-off general admission voucher (good for up to 4 people) to each person who donates at least one case of water (standard 16.9 oz., 24 or more bottles) at any metro Phoenix-area Ford dealership. The discounted daily admission vouchers are redeemable during the 2023 season. Quantities available at each Ford dealership are limited.
Ford's goal is to collect 150,000 bottles of water in support of The Salvation Army. To date, Ford's Fill an F-150 water drive has collected more than 1.1 million bottles of water for The Salvation Army. Administered by the Ford Fund, Ford will jumpstart the drive with a $20,000 grant in support of the water drive and other vital Salvation Army programs.
"This is our 11th annual water drive in partnership with The Salvation Army, which is very much in line with Ford's mission to serve the communities where we do business and help the underserved,"
Those interested in donating a case of water in support of the Fill an F-150 Water Drive may drop off water at any of the following 13 Valley Ford dealerships July 7-31, 2023:
(602) 866-1776
(888) 264-1851
(480) 420-1460
(602) 893-0000
(623) 386-4429
(480) 569-7713
(623) 977-8888
(480) 474-2500
(877) 746-1110
(623) 842-8600
(480) 621-3700
(623) 792-2522
Media Contact
Stephanie Jarnagan
stephanie@thinkcommaz.com
