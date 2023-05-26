 

"All The Ships" Sets Sail With A Six-Episode Season and Launch Party

Best-selling author & transformational coach Chantée L. Christian celebrates the release of her long-awaited talk show.
By:
 
WASHINGTON - May 31, 2023 - PRLog -- On Sunday, June 4, 2023, esteemed management consultant, author, certified facilitator, and transformational coach Chantée L. Christian will release her much-awaited talk show, "All The Ships." Titled as a shorter way to say let's talk about all relationships, "All The Ships" features real individuals having real conversations that are both relevant and thought-provoking. The first season kicks off with six episodes streaming via the ZondraTV Network app and on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon FireTV, and more. Cast, crew, and friends will gather for a launch party in the nation's capital that same day.

"All The Ships" guests are accomplished individuals committed to sharing their stories and inspiring the masses through genuine conversations. "I am so glad to have a host who knows how to ask insightful questions about what I believe to be necessary conversations," says Christian Jackson, Licensed and National Board Certified Professional and Principal of Couch With Christian. "We can't be afraid to have discussions about what's deemed 'uncomfortable,' and Ms. Christian didn't shy away from that. I felt invited and welcomed in her space!"

As Chantée counts down the days to the launch, she reflects on what the show means to her. "I made a vow to walk in my purpose no matter how challenging or unpopular the decision or choice. This show is doing just that. My purpose is to be a catalyst for change, growth, and inspired action. This project is a direct reflection of my love for humanity; and honoring the space to explore human dynamics."

Chantée shared that the guests for each of the six episodes were intentionally selected to shift mindsets, provide enlightening insights, feel familiar, and to encourage people to step into inspired action. Ronald L. Jones, Principal Consultant of rLj Collective, says, "Recording with Chantée and the "All The Ships" team was an unforgettable experience. The conversations were definitely relevant, and I'm certain [they] will help many along their journeys. I'm excited to see the fruit of these conversations and the new levels reached!"

The "All The Ships'' Launch Party will be hosted at Rewind by Decades in Northwest Washington, D.C., with sounds from I AM YOUR DJ K.E.V., an open bar, signature "All The Ships'' cocktails, and heavy hors d'oeuvres. Event sponsors and swag contributors include Multifaceted, Rosen Skin Care, TJM & Co Media Boutique, Manifest IT! by Rhonda Harrison, EyeObee PhotoBooth & EyeObee FlowerWalls, JD Consulting & Design, Brianna's Delights, MW Beauty Artistry and so many more. For sponsorship opportunities, visit mybestshift.com/all-the-ships-launch-party-sponsorship. For more updates on this event and all things All The Ships, visit @alltheships_tv (https://www.instagram.com/alltheships_tv) on Instagram or https://www.mybestshift.com.

ABOUT CHANTÉE L. CHRISTIAN. Chantée L. Christian is an accomplished management consultant, author, certified facilitator, and coach with over 17 years of experience in program/project management, organizational change management, DEI, and strategic planning. She is a recipient of the 2021 Northern Virginia 40 Under 40 (https://www.leadercenter.org/40-under-40/) award, a two-time Amazon International Best-Selling Author (https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B08T7NLGG6), award-winning podcast host, executive producer (https://mybestshift.buzzsprout.com/) and CEO of My Best SHIFT (https://www.mybestshift.com/), and producer and host of "All The Ships."

