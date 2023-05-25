 

The Signorelli Company Adds Nationally Recognized Homebuilder to Montgomery County Community

Construction of Rausch Coleman's Model Home Begins in Caney Mills Development
By:
 
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - May 30, 2023 - PRLog -- The Signorelli Company, a Texas leader in developing and building the finest places to live, work, shop and play, announces that nationally recognized homebuilder Rausch Coleman Homes is joining the master-planned development Caney Mills in Montgomery County. The Rausch Coleman model home is now under construction, and the builder plans to offer 10 floor plans to suit a variety of homebuyer lifestyles. Upon completion, Caney Mills is planning to bring over 1,000 homes to this expanding North Houston submarket.

"The addition of respected homebuilder Rausch Coleman Homes to our Caney Mills community signifies our commitment to providing exceptional home options for buyers in Montgomery County. We are excited to introduce yet another premier builder to this development," said Jeff Dewese, senior vice president of the land division at The Signorelli Company. "Rausch Coleman's reputation for crafting high-quality homes in sought-after real estate markets nationwide aligns perfectly with our vision, and we are delighted to further expand the exciting choices for home buyers at Caney Mills."

Caney Mills, a 260-acre community located just minutes from The Woodlands and Downtown Conroe, seamlessly combines convenience and serenity. This community is bringing picturesque homes to the Conroe area, along with recreational amenities, lush greenspaces, natural creeks and tranquil wooded surroundings. The Caney Mills community offers 40 foot-, 45 foot- and 50 foot-wide homesites from premier homebuilders First America Homes, Century Communities and CastleRock Communities. Rausch Coleman Homes joins the lineup, offering homes on 40 -foot-wide homesites with prices starting at approximately $220,000. The community also offers new homes for rent by RPA Living. To learn more about Caney Mills and new home availabilities, visit caneymills.com (https://www.caneymills.com/).

The Signorelli Company, a leading privately owned master planned developer in Texas, continues its rapid growth with ongoing projects spanning across all nine counties included in the Greater Houston area and with new homes in the San Antonio/Austin region. With rich industry experience spanning over a quarter of a century, The Signorelli Company has consistently delivered successful master planned and mixed-use communities, including the award-winning Valley Ranch and Granger Pines communities in Montgomery County. The company also recently announced plans for Austin Point, a 4,700-acre master-planned town in Fort Bend County, anticipated to be the largest development of its kind in the county in more than 40 years. Additionally, the company is soon to embark on a new venture with a 3,000-acre master-planned community in Splendora.

For more information, visit signorellicompany.com (https://www.signorellicompany.com/).

###

The Signorelli Company
Since 1994, The Signorelli Company, founded by Danny Signorelli, has pioneered green markets, exemplified vision and creativity in placemaking and developed and built the finest places where families can live, work, shop and play. Diversified in most aspects of real estate, from single- family and multi-family to retail, commercial, land development, and mixed-use projects, The Signorelli Company is recognized as a leader in Texas and is one of the largest privately held development companies in the state. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands,TX.

Kaitlyn Watson
