TEDxInglewood Announces Speaker Line-up for 2023 Event
By: TEDxInglewood
Launched in 2009, TEDx is a program of locally organized events that bring the community together to share a TED-like experience.
TEDxInglewood accelerates innovation and social impact through the power of big ideas, transformative live events, and empowering the community. TEDxInglewood exists to spread big ideas and elevate inspired citizenship in Inglewood and beyond. This inaugural event will feature 6 dynamic speakers that will share their Big Ideas.
TEDxInglewood Lead Organizer and Licensee, Rashunda Rene says "This years theme ''Evolution"
Speakers at TEDxInglewood include:
For more information about TEDxInglewood, please visit: http://tedxinglewoodca.com/
For Tickets please visit: http://bit.ly/
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge — without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and engagement with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged. Today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. Aside from the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED.com, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated TED-Ed lessons and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze nearly $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero emission future.
TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all.
Follow TED on: LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok,Twitter, and Facebook.
For information about TED's upcoming conferences, visit www.ted.com/
