San Francisco's Leading Arts-Integrated Preschool Celebrates Four Decades with Gala
San Francisco's Leading Arts-Integrated Pre-School Celebrates Four Decades with Ruby Gala Alumni Party Saturday 5/6/23 at Mission Rock Resort
Serving San Francisco since 1981, Russian Hill School addresses the social, emotional, and educational needs of children through an innovative arts and project-based curriculum. The gala celebrates the school's years of holistic child and family development, fostering creativity and community, and building a well-rounded love of learning.
"It's impossible to truly appreciate everything that makes Russian Hill so special when your child is at the school," shares RHS parent, Rickie Milmoe. "It is only after he or she graduates and goes on to other wonderful schools that you realize the quality of the small classroom instruction, the individualized approach to teaching each and every one of our children, the unmatched quality of the artwork they bring home, and the social skills gained in the mixed-age classroom."
The Ruby Anniversary Gala will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Mission Rock Resort, starting at 6:00 PM. The event features an art show retrospective. Participants are requested to secure their tickets online athttps://rhs.ejoinme.org/
"At RHS we are passionate about early years learning and supporting families from day one. It is a true joy to help foster lifelong friendships and community connections within our great city," said Kate Threlfall PhD, RHS parent and Co-Director.
When Teacher Bonnie founded RHS over 40 years ago it was second nature as a trained educator and fine artist to blend the two. Four decades later the research has caught up and we know that integrating the arts with academics through a project based approach creates an artful, joyous, and play filled preschool experience that enhances learning, self esteem, and self efficacy. It is truly exciting to witness student growth and foundational social and emotional learning in these early years; there is so much of it to behold. We are thrilled to see the dream of expanding RHS programming come to fruition so that we can support diverse family systems from the very beginning, the transition to parenthood."
About Russian Hill School:
Russian Hill School was founded in 1981 by artsBM educator Bonnie McFadden, MA. Working with a team of esteemed teachers through the years, she developed an innovative arts-integrated curriculum, using extended-learning projects to teach pre-kindergarten academics in reading and math readiness skills. This unique school delivers an environment where kids engage their imagination, foster their creativity and build a well-rounded love of learning.
Media Contact:
Christine Regan
Community and Admissions
cregan@russianhillschool.org
415.209.5831
www.russianhillschool.org
