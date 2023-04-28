Follow on Google News
Gepard has been featured in the new PIM market report 2023 by The Group of Analysts
What was Gepard recognized for?
PIM and PCS solutions enable businesses to manage and distribute their product data across various channels, improving efficiency and accuracy, and allowing users to smoothly allocate and enrich their data. The report estimates the PIM market to reach USD 63.8 billion by 2030 and offers an in-depth overview of the above-mentioned solutions using the evaluation of various providers under predetermined criteria such as the application capability, usability, integration potential, customization, and cost. Gepard's inclusion in the report is a testament to the high functionality of the company's PIM solution, the inherent advantages in terms of customization options, and the ability to meet the individual requirements of each client. The analytical report also provides information on current market trends and prospects for the use of such solutions in digital eСommerce.
"Here at Gepard, we have always strived to create additional value for our demanding customers and solve even the most complicated and non-standard challenges. Therefore, being featured in the PIM report 2023 by The Group of Analysts is a credit to our team's commitment and hard work, and it strengthens our stable grip in the PIM and PCS industries", says Maryna Tarasenko, Head of Marketing at Gepard.
About The Group of Analysts
The Group of Analysts is a research and consulting firm that specializes in analyzing technology and market trends in various industries, including the digital commerce sector. The PIM and Product Content Syndication reports provide an in-depth analysis of Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Content Syndication (PCS) solutions used by businesses to effectively manage and distribute their product data across various channels.
The Group of Analysts (https://tgoa.com/
About Gepard
Gepard is a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Content Syndication (PCS) solutions. Gepard PIM & Syndication platform acts as a single source of truth to collect (https://gepard.io/
Gepard (http://www.gepard.io/)
Contact: Yevheniia Kurchavova, PR manager at Gepard, +38 0501805066, y.kurchavova@
