Gepard has been featured in the new PIM market report 2023 by The Group of Analysts

By:
 
AMSTERDAM - May 3, 2023 - PRLog -- Gepard, a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Content Syndication (PCS) solutions for eCommerce businesses announces that it has been included in The Group of Analysts PIM Report 2023 (https://tgoa.com/products/the-pim-report-2023). The analysis aims to help businesses to navigate the latest trends and technologies of the eCommerce market and make informed and effective decisions when choosing PIM solutions that best meet their specific needs. To download the report, visit this link (https://gepard.io/e-books/pim-report-2023-by-tgoa) on Gepard's official website.

What was Gepard recognized for?
PIM and PCS solutions enable businesses to manage and distribute their product data across various channels, improving efficiency and accuracy, and allowing users to smoothly allocate and enrich their data. The report estimates the PIM market to reach USD 63.8 billion by 2030 and offers an in-depth overview of the above-mentioned solutions using the evaluation of various providers under predetermined criteria such as the application capability, usability, integration potential, customization, and cost. Gepard's inclusion in the report is a testament to the high functionality of the company's PIM solution, the inherent advantages in terms of customization options, and the ability to meet the individual requirements of each client. The analytical report also provides information on current market trends and prospects for the use of such solutions in digital eСommerce.

"Here at Gepard, we have always strived to create additional value for our demanding customers and solve even the most complicated and non-standard challenges. Therefore, being featured in the PIM report 2023 by The Group of Analysts is a credit to our team's commitment and hard work, and it strengthens our stable grip in the PIM and PCS industries", says Maryna Tarasenko, Head of Marketing at Gepard.

About The Group of Analysts
The Group of Analysts is a research and consulting firm that specializes in analyzing technology and market trends in various industries, including the digital commerce sector. The PIM and Product Content Syndication reports provide an in-depth analysis of Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Content Syndication (PCS) solutions used by businesses to effectively manage and distribute their product data across various channels.
The Group of Analysts (https://tgoa.com/pages/analyst-reports)

About Gepard
Gepard is a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Content Syndication (PCS) solutions. Gepard PIM & Syndication platform acts as a single source of truth to collect (https://gepard.io/content-collection), manage, enrich, and distribute users' product data in the required format to a variety of sales channels. It enables brands to freely exchange product marketing content and helps retailers to onboard and adapt it in an effective and automated way. This increases operational efficiency by 75% and delivers 120+ million product descriptions per month across multiple retail platforms.
Gepard (http://www.gepard.io/)

Contact: Yevheniia Kurchavova, PR manager at Gepard, +38 0501805066, y.kurchavova@gepard.io

Media Contact
Yevheniia Kurchavova
***@gepard.io
723403904
Email:***@gepard.io
Posted By:***@gepard.io Email Verified
