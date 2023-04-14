Follow on Google News
Get Ready - Get Ready - Get Ready! Youtube Lifestyle Show #dearmskim
Back for Season 3 - Sponsored by SHEEN Media Group and SHEEN Magazine
By: SHEEN Magazine
The #dearmskim show is a modern-day lifestyle show with the co-hosts giving real-time answers to real-life situations.
About Kimberly Chapman
A graduate of Southern Wesleyan University, Kimberly Chapman is one of the most avant-garde entrepreneurs based in the Southeast. Chapman is the co-founder of Chapman Products Inc. and the Founder of SHEEN Magazine. She also fully oversees the CPI conglomerate that houses Nairobi Professional, Congo Professional, Kerefena Natural Hair Smoothing System, Akura Wellness, and the Chapman Foundation. Chapman used her potent business acumen when co-starting the family empire with an illuminating zeal for people and a knack for organization and infrastructure. Filling the void of healthy hair and beauty products for all cultures and ethnicities, Chapman pursued CPI becoming a household name worldwide.
Kimberly Chapman has been married to chemist William P. Chapman Jr. for over twenty-six years. They have two children, William P. Chapman, III, and Antonia (Rafi-Diyn) Chapman-Merced, and four grandchildren, Rafi, Sophia, Sasha, and Kimberly.
About Antonia Chapman-Merced
Hair Heiress and Socialite Antonia Chapman-Merced have definitely cemented her name in the history books of Greenville, South Carolina as the ultimate master stylist. Features of #TouchbyToni's work can be found in international publications such as SHEEN Magazine.
Chapman-Merced's philanthropic efforts include working closely with Chapman Foundation, INC. to promote higher education for students and enrich the lives of the community where she works. She is considered "the one to watch" in Greenville, SC.
Chapman-Merced is married to Rafi Merced, a visionary, leader, and owner of Groom God Barbershop. They have four beautiful children together, one boy and three girls.
About SHEEN Media Group
SHEEN Media Group is a multifaceted media and production company specializing in communication and marketing services. SMG has in-house experts who create exclusive content targeting specific demographics for desired results. SMG has a reputation for producing jaw-dropping campaigns that exceed expectations and consistently receive exceptional client feedback.
SMG houses a wide range of products, such as SHEEN Magazine and SHEEN Soundstage.
About SHEEN Magazine
SHEEN is "The Ultimate Beauty Guide" for the modern-day woman and a preeminent voice within the beauty industry. SHEEN Magazine strives to educate, motivate, and empower, reaffirming the importance of self-worth while encouraging its audience. Published bi-monthly, SHEEN Magazine has consistently proven to be a media influencer, providing up-to-date news on beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment trends.
