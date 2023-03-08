News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
MATRADE Aids Malaysian Manufacturers By Partnering With US-Based B2B Marketplace
By: GoBiz USA
Malaysia is already rated as one of the world's leading exporting nations, supplying products to over 200 countries worldwide. However, to raise the profile of Malaysian exporters and give them a competitive edge in foreign markets, particularly the USA (Malaysia's third-largest trading partner), MATRADE disseminates timely and relevant information and market intelligence. For example, bilateral trade in goods with the United States rose to $71.4 billion in 2021, with U.S. imports from Malaysia totaling $56.2 billion, a 27.3% ($12.1 billion) increase.**
The figures from 2022 are expected to be even greater, reflecting further steady growth in the amount of goods exported from Malaysia to the U.S. This trend represents significant possibilities for the thousands of SME operations based in Malaysia who want to establish a presence in the United States. However, in order to take full advantage of these openings, a SME must have the right tools and that is where MATRADE has stepped up and delivered what is sure to be a huge advantage.
One specific point that MATRADE emphasizes to manufacturers seeking international opportunities, especially in the United States, is the need for a dedicated online B2B marketplace platform as ecommerce becomes more digitized. To that effect, MATRADE has partnered with GoBiz USA, a globally-driven, US-based service platform and B2B marketplace designed to help new business owners navigate the challenges of starting a business, structure, and scale their operation by providing state-of-the-
GoBiz USA is poised to accomplish this by working closely with MATRADE in order to onboard Malaysia-based manufacturers to the GoBiz platform (https://www.gobizusa.com/
GoBiz USA is uniquely positioned to assist Malaysian manufacturers in a wide variety with exclusive services and resources:
Go to www.gobizusa.com to find out how GoBiz USA can offer more business opportunities.
Contact
Mariana Weber
***@gobizusa.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse