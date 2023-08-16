Follow on Google News
Global Connections Event: MATRADE x GoBiz USA
By: GoBiz USA
The reason was the long awaited "Global Connections"
The event collaboration between GoBiz and MATRADE proved to be a game-changer for many local businesses and here is what we have to report for all of those who missed this meeting of the minds.
Event Highlights
GoBiz USA's Malaysia team played an instrumental role in this event. As a proud partner of MATRADE, we were privileged to:
It's essential to highlight that the guests came with high hopes and were not disappointed. They learned new insights and made connections with others in the market. We're thrilled to report that many walked away with more than they anticipated.
For the GoBiz USA Malaysia team, the reception was overwhelmingly positive. MSMEs seemed keen to understand the intricacies of digital trade and cross-border e-commerce, signaling a bright future for businesses ready to tap into global markets.
Vision for the Future
This collaboration between MATRADE and GoBiz USA is just the beginning. We aim to foster an environment where MSMEs feel empowered to explore digital avenues. By bridging the gap between traditional business models and the digital frontier, we hope to see more MSMEs thriving on global platforms.
The "Global Connections"
Stay connected with us, and let's explore the digital world together!
Click here to connect with our customer service team to find out how you can partner with us to expand your business in the US market today. (https://www.gobizusa.com/
