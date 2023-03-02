News By Tag
NSD Partners Arranges $68.8 Million Financing of 272-unit Multifamily Asset in Florida
By: NSD Partners LLC
"Northshore Development is surpassing a milestone with the financing of Eastshore Apartments that solidifies a portfolio of more than 1,000+ apartments built or under construction in the State of Florida since our founding," said Andrew Steel, Founding Partner at Northshore Development.
About NSD Partners
NSD Partners, headquartered in Orlando, Florida is a boutique full service real estate firm. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services. NSD Partners originated in 2019 and since then has been one of the fastest growing firms in Florida having completed nearly $300 million in property financing and sales volume since 2019. Offices located in Orlando and West Palm Beach.
About Northshore Development
Northshore Development is a mid-market, mixed use and apartment development firm that focuses on Florida's growing apartment rental market. The Northshore team has built over 20,000 units in their combined career and financed over $5 billion of real estate assets. They currently maintain a pipeline of approximately 1,800 units in pre-development.
www.NSDPartners.com
