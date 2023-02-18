News By Tag
Metamorph Films & SALSA Announce the Worldwide Release of The Lake at the Bottom of the World
By: Metamorph Films
THE FILM
Almost a mile beneath the ice in Antarctica lies a never-before-
The trailer: https://www.youtube.com/
PLATFORMS
Prior to release on the 28th, the iTunes pre-order is available here. On and after February 28th, the film is available on:
iVOD Distribution Platforms: iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Microsoft, Vimeo
Primary VOD Platforms: Comcast, Spectrum, Altice, Cox, Dish Network, Verizon, Frontier, Sudden Link, Mediacom, Armstrong, Shaw, Telus
DVD Release: Amazon, Baker & Taylor, Alliance, Midwest Tape, Library Bound, Inc.
Contact: Kathy Kasic 406-570-1744 kathy@metamorphfilms.com
SOCIAL
Our handle is @salsaantarctica. We have nearly 10K followers across our social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.
PREVIOUS PRESS
Our favorite 40 publications about the expedition: from Nature to The Smithsonian to the BBC, including those about the film or film-making process.
FILM FESTIVALS
The film has screened at festivals worldwide including Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Woods Hole Film Festival, Imagine Science, Eastern Sierra Mountain Film Festival (Winner – Jury Award), SCINEMA International Science Film Festival, Frozen River Film Festival, Friday Harbor Film Festival, 41 North Film Festival, British Columbia Environmental Film Festival, Academia Film Olomouc and Raw Science Film Festival.
IMPACT
The Lake at the Bottom of the World strives to make an impact by showing how the scientific community can address uncertainties about climate change through collaboration and adventure. With the right team and tools, we can advance our knowledge of our small planet – and delight in the process of discovery.
The film and science were funded by the National Science Foundation as part of a grant called Subglacial Antarctic Lakes Scientific Access (SALSA Project; PLR-1543537)
Contact
Kathryn Kasic
***@metamorphfilms.com
