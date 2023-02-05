Digi-Key Electronics Awarded 2022 Distributor of the Year by SMC Diode Solutions

By: SMC Diode Solutions

Digi-Key Awarded 2022 DOTY By SMC

--, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, has been awarded Distributor of the Year for 2022 bySMC is a growing manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) diodes, SiC MOSFETs, and Schottky diodes which they design and manufacture in their own fabs. SMC products are widely used by global aerospace, industrial, and consumer electronics suppliers who are known for their rigorous supplier qualification requirements.Digi-Key's David Stein, Sean Sorteberg, Bruce Holte, Mandy Klasen, and Sarah Nelson were presented with the Distributor of the Year award by SMC at Digi-Key's Thief River Falls headquarters."Digi-Key appreciates the effort that the SMC team provided during 2022," said David Stein, Vice President of Global Supplier Management for Digi-Key. "Being able to provide the global engineering community with product to support new design efforts was extremely important and SMC's supply chain was excellent throughout some unpredictable periods. Being able to achieve both substantial customer and revenue growth was a team effort by both companies. Digi-Key thanks SMC for the recognition.""We are fortunate to work with a great team at Digi-Key, who has helped establish the SMC brand on a global stage. It is an honor to present them with this well-deserved award," said Mark LaPointe, VP of the Americas and Global Distribution. "Digi-Key stocks a broad range of SMC products and has more than doubled customer counts and sales in 2022."Visit the Digi-Key website (www.DigiKey.com)to view the full list of SMC Diode Solutions products available through Digi-Key.Established in 1997, SMC Diode Solutions (SMC) sells products for a variety of applications in the commercial market including LCD displays, telecom equipment, power supplies, and industrial and aircraft equipment, which have demanding reliability and quality requirements.SMC manufactures and designs its own products in its own fabs which are widely utilized in both domestic and international markets. SMC follows rigorous qualification standards from large aerospace, communication, and consumer electronics suppliers that are known for their superior products and exceptionally demanding supplier qualification teams. SMC is ISO9001, ISO14001, and TS16949 qualified.Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high-service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13 million components from over 2,200 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of products in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at DigiKey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.Editorial Contact:Casey CorcoranSMC Diode Solutions+1 (631) 742-2214casey.corcoran@smc-diodes.com