Taylor Chip Announces New Breakthrough Launch This Valentine's Day 2023
First-Ever Fully Customizable National Cookie Subscription Box with 30+ Unique Flavors Including Vegan and Gluten-Free Options
By: Taylor Chip Cookies
Lancaster, Pennsylvania-
"We actually didn't set out to create a business, we just fell in love, and this is where fate led us," Dougie Taylor states. "We are in our fourth year of business and word-of-mouth from our fans and community continues to help us thrive. The Cookie Club is the result of hundreds of corporate and individual clients who have been asking for a way to receive a consistent delivery of our famous cookies."
The Cookie Club (https://www.taylorchip.com/
"Who doesn't enjoy a box of freshly baked delicious cookies? Whether it's a gift for yourself or someone else, Taylor Chip cookies are the new delightly perfect and unexpected gift, which is why we decided to launch the new subscription for Valentine's Day," Sara Taylor says.
In addition to savings, The Cookie Club members also receive a variety of exclusive and seasonal flavors that can be bundled together based on custom preferences.
"At Taylor Chip, we bundled our most popular flavors for our customers to choose from and in fact our most popular bundle is called "Everyone's Favorite'." Dougie Taylor explains.
Upon selection of subscription length, The Cookie Club members will be required to provide the address of shipment and cookie selection. From there, The Cookie Club allows you to schedule the recurring date you would like your cookies to arrive, which can then be updated in settings at any time. Subscription duration ranges from month-to-month, 3-month, 6-month or 12-month and can be paused at any time.
Join The Cookie Club by visiting TaylorChip.com and be the first to taste the most impressive variety of cookies made with high-quality, yet simple ingredients on a subscription basis.
About Taylor Chip Cookies
Based in Lancaster County, PA (Philadelphia-
