The Signorelli Company Celebrates Groundbreaking on New Community in Waller County

Bluestem, a 356-Acre Master Planned Development, to Bring Over 1,300 Homes to the Growing Submarket
By: The Signorelli Company
 
 
Breaking ground on Bluestem in Brookshire, TX.
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Jan. 30, 2023 - PRLog -- The Signorelli Company, a recognized leader in real estate development in Texas, has broken ground on Bluestem, a new 356-acre master planned community in Waller County. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on January 26th and included various representatives from The Signorelli Company development team, EHRA Engineering, the county commissioner's office, and Royal Independent School District. At build-out, Bluestem is planned to feature over 1,300 single-family homes on a variety of sizes and offer ample access to the great outdoors with dozens of acres of preserved greenspace.

"We are excited to break ground on Bluestem, a community offering a picturesque setting with wooded creeks and an abundance of open green space. With Waller County's continued growth, we look forward to bringing this thoughtfully designed master planned development to help meet the demand in this burgeoning submarket of Houston," said Jeff Dewese, senior vice president of land division for The Signorelli Company. "Our company is known for our pioneering efforts in placemaking and creating better places to enrich lives and lifestyles.  Bluestem will exemplify this vision and bring significant benefit to Brookshire and the surrounding areas."

Bluestem is focused on delivering a community where its residents can live well within their natural surroundings.  The community will feature a planned 24 acres of preserved green space with miles of walking trails and two acres of open recreation space. Residents can meander throughout these areas, enjoying lakes and creeks, as well as the local prairie grasses that give Bluestem its name.

Bluestem offers a serene setting with convenient proximity to the shopping, dining and entertainment destinations in Katy, including the recently announced HEB and Target a few minutes away. The development also offers quick access to the Grand Parkway, Interstate 10 and Highway 90, with Downtown Houston less than an hour away. Students residing in Bluestem are zoned to the rapidly growing Royal Independent School District, which offers a free Early College High School Program allowing students to complete an associate degree by graduation.

Models are expected to be open in late 2024. The current homebuilders include First America Homes, Legend Homes, and CastleRock Communities. To learn more about Bluestem and stay current with the latest information, visit bluestemtx.com (https://www.signorellicompany.com/bluestem?utm_source=Pre...).

The Signorelli Company currently builds and develops across all nine counties included in the Greater Houston area.  The industry veteran has been delivering successful master planned and mixed-use communities for over a quarter of a century, including the award-winning Valley Ranch and Granger Pines in Montgomery County. The company also recently announced plans for Austin Point in Fort Bend County, which is slated to be the largest master planned community developed in that county in more than 20 years as well as a 3,000-acre master planned community in Splendora. For more information, visit signorellicompany.com (http://www.signorellicompany.com/).

Sandra Ferguson, The Signorelli Company
