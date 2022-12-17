 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* The Woodlands
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2022
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

Follow on Google News

The Signorelli Company Adds Premier Texas Homebuilder to Two North Houston Developments

CastleRock Communities Begins Pre-Sales in Magnolia Springs and Caney Mills
By: The Signorelli Company
 
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Dec. 21, 2022 - PRLog -- The Signorelli Company, a leader in developing and building the finest places to live, work, shop and play, announces that premier Texas homebuilder - CastleRock Communities joined two Signorelli Company master planned developments in Montgomery County. CastleRock is currently building its model homes at Magnolia Springs and Caney Mills, two communities which together will bring approximately 3,000 homes to this growing North Houston submarket.

"We are delighted to have CastleRock Communities join two of our newest master planned communities in Montgomery County. Magnolia Springs located in Magnolia and Caney Mills located in Conroe have proved to be very popular for homebuyers, and we are excited to add another premier builder, said Jeff Dewese, senior vice president of the land division at The Signorelli Company. "CastleRock is well known in Texas for crafting quality homes in desirable real estate markets and we are confident they will complement the existing builders nicely at Magnolia Springs and Caney Mills."

Magnolia Springs, a picturesque 665-acre community located off FM 1486, is just north of the future Aggie Expressway and south of Hwy 105 in Conroe. The development is expected to bring up to 1,900 single-family homes and 175 acres of lush, wooded surroundings and meandering creeks to the rapidly expanding Magnolia area.

The first phase of Magnolia Springs development includes over 200 40 foot- and 50 foot-wide homesites from prominent homebuilders First America Homes, Rausch Coleman Homes, and Century Communities. CastleRock Communities are situated on 45-foot-wide homesites. With home prices starting at approximately $236,000. To learn more about Magnolia Springs and homes available for purchase, visit magnoliaspringstx.com. (http://www.magnoliaspringstx.com/)

At Caney Mills, convenience meets serenity in a community that spans 260 acres just minutes from The Woodlands and Downtown Conroe. Upon completion, the development, is planned to bring over 1,000 homes to the Conroe area, along with ample recreation, greenspace, natural creeks, and serene wooded surroundings.

Caney Mills offers 40 foot- and 50 foot-wide homesites from premier homebuilders First America Homes and Century Communities. The community also offers new homes for rent by RPA Living. CastleRock will be offering homes on 45 foot-wide homesites, with home prices starting at approximately $224,000. To learn more about Caney Mills and new home availabilities, visit caneymills.com (http://www.caneymills.com/).

One of the fastest growing privately owned master planned developers in Texas, The Signorelli Company currently builds and develops across all nine counties included in the Greater Houston area and now with new homes in the San Antonio/Austin area. The industry veteran has been delivering successful master planned and mixed-use communities for over a quarter of a century, including the award-winning Valley Ranch and Granger Pines communities in Montgomery County. The company also recently announced plans for Austin Point in Fort Bend County, which is slated to be the largest master planned community developed in that county in more than 20 years, as well as a new 3,000-acre master planned community in Splendora.

For more information, visit signorellicompany.com (http://www.signorellicompany.com/).

Contact
Samantha Desmond
***@carbonaragroup.com
End
Email:***@carbonaragroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:The Woodlands - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Dec 21, 2022 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share