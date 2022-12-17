News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
The Signorelli Company Adds Premier Texas Homebuilder to Two North Houston Developments
CastleRock Communities Begins Pre-Sales in Magnolia Springs and Caney Mills
By: The Signorelli Company
"We are delighted to have CastleRock Communities join two of our newest master planned communities in Montgomery County. Magnolia Springs located in Magnolia and Caney Mills located in Conroe have proved to be very popular for homebuyers, and we are excited to add another premier builder, said Jeff Dewese, senior vice president of the land division at The Signorelli Company. "CastleRock is well known in Texas for crafting quality homes in desirable real estate markets and we are confident they will complement the existing builders nicely at Magnolia Springs and Caney Mills."
Magnolia Springs, a picturesque 665-acre community located off FM 1486, is just north of the future Aggie Expressway and south of Hwy 105 in Conroe. The development is expected to bring up to 1,900 single-family homes and 175 acres of lush, wooded surroundings and meandering creeks to the rapidly expanding Magnolia area.
The first phase of Magnolia Springs development includes over 200 40 foot- and 50 foot-wide homesites from prominent homebuilders First America Homes, Rausch Coleman Homes, and Century Communities. CastleRock Communities are situated on 45-foot-wide homesites. With home prices starting at approximately $236,000. To learn more about Magnolia Springs and homes available for purchase, visit magnoliaspringstx.com. (http://www.magnoliaspringstx.com/
At Caney Mills, convenience meets serenity in a community that spans 260 acres just minutes from The Woodlands and Downtown Conroe. Upon completion, the development, is planned to bring over 1,000 homes to the Conroe area, along with ample recreation, greenspace, natural creeks, and serene wooded surroundings.
Caney Mills offers 40 foot- and 50 foot-wide homesites from premier homebuilders First America Homes and Century Communities. The community also offers new homes for rent by RPA Living. CastleRock will be offering homes on 45 foot-wide homesites, with home prices starting at approximately $224,000. To learn more about Caney Mills and new home availabilities, visit caneymills.com (http://www.caneymills.com/
One of the fastest growing privately owned master planned developers in Texas, The Signorelli Company currently builds and develops across all nine counties included in the Greater Houston area and now with new homes in the San Antonio/Austin area. The industry veteran has been delivering successful master planned and mixed-use communities for over a quarter of a century, including the award-winning Valley Ranch and Granger Pines communities in Montgomery County. The company also recently announced plans for Austin Point in Fort Bend County, which is slated to be the largest master planned community developed in that county in more than 20 years, as well as a new 3,000-acre master planned community in Splendora.
For more information, visit signorellicompany.com (http://www.signorellicompany.com/)
Contact
Samantha Desmond
***@carbonaragroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse