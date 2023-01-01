Compliant Workspace Introduces its Consolidated 365 Cloud Service

Contact

Patrick Lonz

Compliant Workspace

***@compliantworkspace.com Patrick LonzCompliant Workspace

End

-- Compliant Workspace, the only Microsoft 365 Cloud Service Provider for small businesses, introduces its unique: forA complete turn-key option getting companies on the Microsoft Cloud fully secured, fully protected - out-of-the-box.Today, firms want to migrate their operations to Microsoft 365 but are confused: there are absolutely too many options to choose from; there's also the fear of paying for services that aren't needed, nor is there a clear path to make the move and doing it wrong means downtime or worse - losing data. Unfortunately, Microsoft is no help with this since they target their services at large companies. Finally, businesses, especially those in health care, financial, legal, and other professional firms are worried about compliance on the cloud and ensuring employees are cybersecure or if data is properly retained."We created thespecifically for small businesses needing to move their office to Microsoft 365 but are worried how protected they will be. At the same time, they don't have in-house IT expertise yet needed to meet data compliance rules surrounding the security and retention of data on the Cloud," said Patrick Lonz, President of Compliant Workspace. "More importantly, we fully understand when businesses move to the Microsoft Cloud, by default, they are not cybersecure, nor is their data backed up or retained - in fact if an employee or an admin deletes anything, it can be gone forever.Ourincludes three features making sure small businesses get on the Microsoft Cloud and meet any data compliance regulation.The Compliant Workspaceoffers a clear path for businesses wanting to move to Microsoft 365 with our. Cloud Migrate takes the guesswork out of getting on the Microsoft Cloud with first - a fully prepared Microsoft Tenant ready for migration.- Including secured email accounts on Exchange Online with 50 GB mailbox space for each employee.-A company SharePoint site created, ready to use.- Each user gets 1TB OneDrive storage, ready to migrate data off their PCs to the cloud.With this, businesses will eliminate downtime during their migration and reduce the risk of losing data or emailsWhen companies move to the Microsoft Cloud, they want to be cybersecure from day one, especially small businesses without the expertise to configure all the security settings included with each Microsoft subscription. Ourenables all the needed advanced security options available on Microsoft 365 from the get-go: locking down the cloud before firms move there.- Anti-Phishing with Spoof intelligence- Blocking Malware and Ransomware with attachment filters- Preventing Malicious code in messages using links with Safe Attachments and Safe Links enabled- Advanced Alert Policies making sure IT is emailed when employees download or click bad links or attachmentsFinally, businesses need their data backed up on the Microsoft Cloud. This is very important since by default Microsoft doesn't backup anything; surely, they don't retain it for compliance regulation. Ourbuilt into our Consolidated 365 service takes care of this by automatically detecting, backing up, and retaining data as employees create it on Microsoft 365. Where It's also transferred to a secondary platform outside of the Microsoft cloud for added protection.Our Cloud Protect backs up everything users create while they are doing their jobs: in other words; full protection for data stored on the Microsoft Cloud including their Emails, contacts, calendar, SharePoint sites, and OneDrive data.Built-in long-term retention of data to a separate platform out of the Microsoft cloud with Granular Protection and Offline Data Exports from the backup with non-destructive restores to the same user or another user. Customizable admin roles, very important when businesses must give IT or auditors access to records for reviewsCompliant Workspace is the only Microsoft 365 Cloud Service Provider with afor getting businesses on the Microsoft Cloud. Our consolidated service is designed to help them get fully secured fully protected – out-of-the-box, with a clear path to migration, aand ourthat backs up and retains all data from the get-go.Patrick LonzPresident, Compliant WorkspaceToll-free: 866-212-9776